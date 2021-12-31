ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

FEMA authorizes funding to fight Marshall fire

By Colorado Politics Staff
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKaTJ_0dZuSbLo00
Fire moves through a suburban neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

The federal government today authorized deployment of funds to help fight the grass fire in Boulder County that burned down hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

The decision makes federal funding available to pay for 75 percent of some of Colorado’s firefighting costs, such as expenses for field camps, equipment and tools, repair and replacement, mobilization and demobilization activities, and materials and supplies, the agency said.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said he is grateful for the swift federal action.

“Today’s events in Boulder County are devastating, with hundreds of homes lost and thousands of acres burned. At this consequential moment, it is critical our federal partners bring the full force of their support to equip our families and our communities.” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal officials to bring Boulder County the support needed to recover from this historic damage.”

The federal authorization also means funding is available to mitigate wildfire and other hazards, such as flooding after a fire, FEMA said.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Xcel Energy was spending $597 million to mitigate fire risks prior to historic Marshall fire

Though Xcel Energy has disputed initial reports suggesting downed power lines it owned caused Thursday’s fiery conflagration that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and presumably killed three people, the utility previously launched $597 million in wildfire mitigation programs across the state because of concerns its lines could start fires. Xcel...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

'It's remarkable more people weren't hurt': Colorado officials tour Marshall fire burn area

A man who was missing and feared dead in the Marshall fire was found alive on Sunday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle announced Sunday. Police said the man was "alive and well" during an afternoon briefing. The search for two others, a woman from Louisville and a man from the Marshall area, continued with the assistance of cadaver dogs. "The scenes are still hot, deep in debris, hot debris and...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski county enacts mask mandate, encourages vaccine passports

Another county that's known for attracting hoards of ski tourists from around the world has implemented an indoor mask mandate in Colorado as winter season recreation heats up. As of December 30, Summit County officials are now requiring that masks be worn indoors with limited exceptions. The order is currently active through January 31, though this may be subject to extension. The order also states that bars and restaurants are "strongly encouraged to require all individuals 12 years of age or older to be fully...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Entire Colorado town given evacuation orders due to life-threatening fire

The entire town of Superior, Colorado has been given an evacuation order from the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management due to a rapidly-spreading wind-driven fire. UPDATE [2:45 PM]: Evacuation orders have since expanded to Louisville. Combined with Superior's population of about 13,000, this is more than 30,000 people being evacuated. Reports of properties being damaged have emerged, though this is unverified. Aircraft assistance is grounded due to heavy winds. For the most up-to-date emergency information, visit the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management Twitter...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
OutThere Colorado

5 things to know about the wildfire exploding on Colorado's Front Range

A massive wildfire sparked on Colorado's Front Range on Thursday, December 30, prompting widespread evacuations. 1. Size: Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said the Marshall Fire was estimated at 1,600 acres. Getting a size estimate has been difficult, as air resources have been grounded due to heavy winds. These same winds, reaching above 100 miles per hour, have been responsible for the growth of the blaze.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire resulting in evacuations human-caused, arson investigation underway in Colorado

The Oak Fire that sparked on Monday afternoon near Ken Caryl Valley was determined to be human caused, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office. The fire started on the hogback near Colorado 470 and the Westerly apartment complex. It was last reported to be estimated at 152 acres and 50 percent contained, said the West Metro Fire Rescue at 12:24 PM on Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Monarch Pass avalanche forces closure of U.S. 50

U.S. 50 was closed early Tuesday morning after an avalanche, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted. After an avalanche was reported between two nearby county roads, 240 and 888, U.S. 50 was closed for avalanche control near Monarch Pass, the state transportation department tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. #US50 westbound: Road closed due to an avalanche between County Road 240 and County Road 888. Road closed due to...
MONARCH, CO
OutThere Colorado

Vote to decide on reopening popular trail west of Colorado Springs

An opening is in sight for a popular Pikes Peak region trail that closed last summer due to private property revelations. At its meeting Jan. 4, Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees is set to vote on accepting a chunk of land and reopening Catamount Trail, which leads to a waterfall and other hiking destinations, such as the meadow known as Garden of Eden and South Catamount Reservoir.
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
964
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy