How synthetic data can help nonprofits improve their business operations and their impact on the people they serve. I am a machine learning researcher at Gretel, a company that builds privacy engineering tools for developers. In November, I was on a panel discussing why synthetic data is important for nonprofits and how they can use it. The use cases are endless, spanning industries such as healthcare, education, economic development, and so much more. Much of the innovation hinges on both the technological innovations that are maturing and how those innovations address various pain points for nonprofits. I am extremely grateful that DataKind invited Gretel to talk about these issues with Medic at the NetHope Summit.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO