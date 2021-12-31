Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
USMNT’s 3 biggest snubs for the World Cup
Every World Cup roster release comes with a certain amount of scrutiny and backlash. It’s an inevitable part of the process when one coach or federation is deciding on a set limit of spots to determine the best players to represent their country at the biggest sporting event on Earth.
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
SB Nation
November 11th-13th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup
Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well. Ziyech had fallen out quite badly...
SB Nation
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton
Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.
SB Nation
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Last-Minute Win At Hull City
There are very few better feelings than scoring a late winner, away from home, via an own goal, in front of your own support. Very little can top that level of absolute sh*thousery and it was that level of balls-out grittiness that Reading had missed over the last six weeks. But here, against a team managed by a former Royal, Liam Rosenior, the good times came flooding back.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Chelsea - Preview: Another win out of the Blues?
The ascensions of Eddie Howe and Graham Potter to the pantheon of English football are surely phenomenal. Howe, Newcastle’s gaffer for a little over a year now, took charge of Bournemouth as early as Dec. 31, 2008 and spent 745 days in there until Burnley came calling and appointed him in the middle of the 2010-11 season.
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
SB Nation
Mason Mount promises Chelsea will be at a ‘higher level’ after the World Cup
We’re a little over one-third of the way through the 2022-23 Premier League season, and Chelsea are down to eighth place. Not exactly where we want to be. Far from it. It’s our lowest position in table after 14 games since the Season That Must Not Be Named, when we were 14th at this point (and would drop lower still before turning things slightly around to finish 10th under interim management). Only bottom of the table Wolves have collected fewer points from their last five games (1) than our two (2).
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United: Match Thread and How to Watch
The World Cup break is upon us, but before Tottenham Hotspur’s international stars head to their respective countries, they have one more match against Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It’s been anything but smooth for Spurs as of late. They currently sit on 26 points in fourth...
SB Nation
Hull City 1-2 Reading: Smash And Grab
There’s something particularly sweet about an away win that wasn’t especially deserved, particularly when it comes in dramatic fashion. And that’s exactly what Reading got at Hull City on Saturday afternoon when Andy Carroll’s towering header from a last-gasp free kick was turned into the net by the Tigers’ Ryan Longman in the 94th minute.
SB Nation
Teqball is the fast-growing sport that combines soccer and ping-pong eying the Olympics
We have a new favorite sport here at SB Nation. Teqball has been around for a few years now, and only reached our doorstep this morning. But it did not take long for teqball to burrow its way into our cold, dark hearts. You are probably wondering, however, what the...
SB Nation
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Garnacho nets last-gasp winner at Craven Cottage
Alejandro Garnacho was the hero as Manchester United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham in their final Premier League fixture before the World Cup. The Argentinian teenager came off the bench to net a last-gasp winning goal, after Christian Eriksen’s first-half opener was cancelled out by a Dan James equaliser midway through the second.
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 20 - Birmingham City vs Sunderland
In what was probably our poorest showing all season, the lads went down at home to Cardiff last weekend. Tony Mowbray made a few changes, most notably in the middle of the park - probably to try and spice things up after certain players looked to have earned a shot. Likely also to give a couple of lads some rest after playing midweek in the previous game at Huddersfield, where we took a (now even more) vital 3 points.
SB Nation
Fixing our Wearside Blues
“Home is where the heart is”. That’s how the old saying goes. Yet on our return to the Championship, the Stadium of Light feels as though it has been short of home comforts. In nine matches this season so far, we’ve been on the winning side just twice.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
David de Gea - 7 Was solid in goal for most of the game. Could’ve done better for the goal, but he was good for the most part. Struggled a bit at the start, grew into the game, but was out of the picture for Fulham’s goal. Just needs to work on his timing: when to commit, and when to hold off. He’ll come good.
SB Nation
Everton at Bournemouth: Opposition Analysis | Take Two on the South Coast
Everton’s second eleven were somewhat unlucky to be beaten so heavily midweek by Saturday’s opponents AFC Bournemouth, but they can take a few lessons from what would have been a chastening experience for manager Frank Lampard, which they can apply to this vastly more important league game at the Vitality stadium.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Match Preview, Bad Bunny, World Cup Call-ups, and More...
Manchester City are headed for one last showdown before the World Cup break. Saturday, Brentford visit the Etihad. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the weekend. Up first, a juicy rumour. Manchester City have initial discussions to sign Jude Bellingham - Saikat Chatterjee -...
Comments / 0