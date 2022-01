PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Firearms can be a popular Christmas gift but you must take the proper safety precautions before you put them under your tree on Christmas Eve. “Of course, let’s make sure that your firearm is safe,” said Nate Taylor, C&G Sporting Goods. “Meaning there are no rounds in it whenever that person is opening up a box we need to make sure that it is completely safe. So the rounds aren’t in the box the rounds aren’t next to the box. The rounds are in a different area in the house altogether.”

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO