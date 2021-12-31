ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

2 killed when train hits car going around crossing gate

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago

AVENTURA, Fla. — (AP) — Two people died when a higher speed commuter train hit their car as the driver tried to make it around the crossing gate, police said.

The crossing gate’s lights were flashing and bells were ringing to signal an approaching train on Thursday morning when the car tried to make it through, police and Brightline train officials said.

The blue Toyota was left mangled on the other side of the street after the crash.

Officials said no one on the train was injured.

“This was a tragic event and the direct result of an individual driving around the gates which were down, flashing and bells ringing, signaling an approaching train,” Brightline said in a statement.

Caesar Tavares, who lives nearby in Aventura, told WSVN he heard the crash.

“I knew right away the train hit somebody because it was real loud. The car was rolling. Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! Then all of a sudden it stopped,” he said.

Tavares told the television station that he frequently sees people trying to get around the gates.

“The train comes here every 15 minutes and people are always stopping on the tracks," he said. “I knew it was bound to happen.”

The trains only recently started running again after being shut down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

A man who was walking on the tracks in North Miami Beach died when he was struck by a Brightline train earlier this month. It was at least the 49th involving a Brightline train since the Miami to West Palm Beach line launched in mid-2017.

An Associated Press examination of federal records shows that Brightline has more fatalities per mile than any U.S. railroad, one about every 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometers). Since 2018, an average of about 1,200 people are fatally struck by trains annually in the United States.

None of the deaths involving Brightline have been blamed on its equipment or crews. Investigations showed most victims were either suicidal, intoxicated, mentally ill or had gone around barriers at an intersection in an attempt to beat the trains, which travel up to 79 mph (128 km/h) through densely populated areas.

A pedestrian was killed by a commuter rail train in downtown Orlando on Thursday. Police were investigating the cause of that crash, news outlets reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico

New Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque. Lt. Robert Arguellas a Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson,...
ACCIDENTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Colorado fire: Man pulls neighbor from burning home

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A Colorado man proved to be a great neighbor on Thursday, pulling a resident from his burning home as the Marshall Fire raged through the area. Phil Kupfner, of Superior, was fighting the flames that already have destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and damaged more than 125 other buildings. He and his brothers were using hoses in an attempt to subdue the blaze at his property, KUSA-TV reported.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Aventura, FL
Accidents
City
Aventura, FL
Aventura, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
North Miami Beach, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
51K+
Followers
85K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy