Season 38 of Jeopardy! has made for some really impressive champions so far as Amy Schneider continues to dominate the game playing field. Following in the footsteps of the show’s other recent champion, Matt Amodio, Amy is keeping calm, cool, and collected as she answers clues with ease among her competitors. As she continues to break records and make Jeopardy! history, we’re rounding up some things viewers should know about this impressive player.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO