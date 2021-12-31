ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Britain approves Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill

By Metro US
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Britain has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill for adults who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening, its second easily administered antiviral against the coronavirus. Britain is scrambling to build its defences amid a record hit a daily record of new...

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral#Britain#Covid#Uk#Reuters#Omicron#Mhra#German
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Releases More Data On “Adverse Reactions” To Pfizer Vaccine

As the FDA prepares to approve Pfizer’s new pill for treating high-risk patients infected with COVID, more information about dangerous side effects tied to its vaccine are coming to light. Just yesterday, we reported another death tied to the vaccine in New Zealand. Now, documents released by the FDA...
INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

France cancels order for Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS (Reuters) – France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co’s COVID-19 antiviral drugs following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer’s drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say it has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech say initial lab study showed 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralized omicron variant

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said results from an "initial laboratory study" showed that their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus after three doses, or the full two-dose regimen plus a booster shot. The drug makers said those who received just two does of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization against the omicron variant. The research is very preliminary. The companies did not say how many people they gathered sera from, and it was released in a news release, not a preprint or peer-reviewed medical study. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Pfizer's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading and BioNTech shares shed 1.6%, while futures for the S&P 500 rallied 0.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts hospital use, death in unvaccinated

Early treatment with Merck's experimental pill molnupiravir nearly halved the risk of hospitalization and death in at-risk, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, according to interim results from an international phase 3 clinical trial published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). On Nov 30, based in part on an analysis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

FDA issues EUA for Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for molnupiravir — now the second oral antiviral treatment available for COVID-19. The drug is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, and who are at high risk for progression to severe disease. It is not authorized for use in patients aged younger than 18 years because it may affect bone and cartilage growth, the agency said.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

FDA Approves New Skin-Clearing Drug for Atopic Dermatitis

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first and only treatment that addresses IL-13 cytokine in adults diagnosed with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The decision to allow the release of LEO Pharma's Adbry (tralokinumab-ldrm) to the public follows positive results from the Phase III ECZTRA...
HEALTH
CBS News

Israel testing fourth Pfizer COVID vaccine shot

An Israeli hospital launched a clinical trial Monday on the impact of a fourth shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, as the health ministry weighs a national fourth jab rollout. The study being conducted by Sheba Medical Center involves 150 volunteers from the hospital's staff, who are at least four...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

FDA authorizes new Pfizer pill for treatment of COVID-19

Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer‘s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms or about 88 pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH

