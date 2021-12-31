ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Authorities say mother sex trafficked child found dead in abandoned Alabama house

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
Alabama law enforcement officials claim a Georgia woman charged in her 5-year-old daughter’s death had accepted payment to let a man have sex with the child.

An arrest warrant included in court records claim Kristy Siple agreed to accept payment from someone “for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor child.” Authorities arrested Siple this week and charged her with murder and human trafficking in connection with the death of her daughter.

It was not clear from court records if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The body of Kamarie Holland, 5, was discovered at an abandoned house in Phenix City, Alabama, earlier this month after she had been reported missing in Georgia by Siple.

In a tearful interview with WTVM-TV before her arrest, Siple, who also goes by the last name Hoskins, said she had nothing to do with her daughter’s death and disappearance.

“I’m a mommy. I did not have nothing to do with this,” said Hoskins told the station. “She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have 3 boys and her.”

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, is also charged with capital murder in the girl’s death.

Siple had told police that when she woke up at 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 13 that her daughter was gone and the front door of their Columbus, Georgia, home was open, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said earlier this month. The girl’s body was found later that night at an abandoned home in Alabama, he said.

Taylor said that Williams once lived at the home where the girl’s body was found.

Alabama Now

Reward offered in 1994 disappearance, death of Alabama teenager

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Central Alabama Crime Stoppers for information in the 1994 disappearance and subsequent death of a 15-year-old girl. Though it’s been more than 27 years since Chanty Shiverdecker vanished, Crime Stoppers said Wednesday that investigators believe someone is holding information that might help bring closure to her family, Al.com reported.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Third man charged after fight in which deputy’s ear was bitten off, police say

A third north Alabama man was arrested in a confrontation in which much of an ear of a Morgan County sheriff’s deputy was bitten off earlier this month, authorities said. Joshua Martin Link, 35 of Baileyton was arrested Wednesday on a felony assault charge, WAFF-TV reported. Two relatives from the same town, Marty Alan Link, 57, and Justin Lee Link, 32, were previously charged with obstructing government operations.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Police say kindergartner who came to work with their parents was killed in ‘horrible’ forklift accident

A kindergartner died after falling off a forklift that was driven by an older child while both were playing in a north Alabama warehouse, authorities said. A statement from the Muscle Shoals Police Department said two juveniles were at a warehouse where their parents work on the TVA Reservation when they snuck away from the adults to play on Saturday.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Crime & Safety
Alabama Now

VIDEO: South Alabama barber assaulted by customer

A South Alabama business owner was assaulted by a customer at his Florala barbershop on Monday, Dec. 20, leading to the arrest of a suspect on assault charges. According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, J.B. Clary, a long-time resident of Florala and a barber at Cobb Barber Shop, was giving the suspect, Gary Wesley Lambert, 42, a haircut. Wesley struck Clary, knocking him to the ground and fled the shop. Evidence of the assault was taken by video within the shop.
FLORALA, AL
Alabama Now

Two arrested after commotion in front of ALDOT office leads to drug trafficking charges

Two people were arrested for meth dealing following a commotion in front of the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) office in Alexander City. The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the Alexander City Fire Department were called to the scene on the side of U.S. Highway 280 Monday, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department, where one of the men appeared to be injured.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Alabama Now

Two train cars filled with automobiles catch fire in Alabama

Two railroad cars full of automobiles caught fire and burned in an east Alabama town, officials said. The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, in a statement shared on social media, said the freight cars caught fire Thursday night in Macon County. Photos showed flames licking through openings on the sides of the car carriers at a rural crossing.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Man accidentally released from jail arrested by Alabama police

One week after he was accidentally released from the Jefferson County Jail, the Alabaster Police Department arrested Matthew Amos Burke on Friday, Dec. 17. It wasn’t discovered until late Monday afternoon that Burke wasn’t actually supposed to be released from custody, according to a release from the jail. Burke was arrested near the Chevron off of Interstate 65 at exit 238 following a tip to APD around 8 p.m. last night.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama sheriff, House member clash over ending Alabama gun permits

A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state should abolish permits to carry concealed handguns. AL.com reports that Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran spoke before the Mobile County Commission last week endorsing a resolution to keep permits. But state Rep. Shane Stringer, a Citronelle Republican who plans to sponsor a bill in next year’s legislative session abolishing the state’s permit requirement, urged commissioners to reject the resolution. A vote on the resolution could come Dec. 28.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama attorney arrested for promoting prison contraband

An Alabama attorney was arrested by the Dallas County Sheriff Office for promoting prison contraband. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Selma attorney Margaret Mitchell was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband. Granthum said that Mitchell went to the Dallas County Jail...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

CLEAN-UP ON AISLE 1: Anonymous shopper foils robbery at Alabama grocery checkout counter

An attempted robbery ended calmly and non-violently thanks to the quick-thinking of an anonymous Winn-Dixie shopper, according to an eyewitness. The Alexander City Police Department was called to the scene at checkout aisle one Wednesday afternoon to take Israel Tolbert, who was lying on the ground in a restraint position, into custody. Tolbert, a 33-year-old Dadeville resident, was arrested for third-degree robbery, according to the police report.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man sentenced to life in killing of cousin

An Alabama man convicted of murder in his cousin’s shooting death two year ago was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole on Wednesday. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott imposed the sentence on Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 31, of Decatur for the killing of Jarmaine Cardell Jones, news outlets reported.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested on public drunkenness charge found dead in Mississippi jail cell

Authorities say an Alabama man jailed on a public drunkenness charge in Mississippi has been found dead in his cell. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that police in Pascagoula, Mississippi, arrested the 63-year-old man Saturday and he was found unresponsive in a cell that night. The sheriff’s office said the man died despite efforts by the jail staff to save him.
ALABAMA STATE
