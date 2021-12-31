Flood Watch issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Boone; Fayette; Logan; McDowell; Mingo; Raleigh; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, Boone, Fayette, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 830 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 AM EST, McDowell County dispatch reported Anawalt Bypass Road had been affected by high water. An automated river gauge in Bradshaw also indicated the river was rising above flood stage and would likely begin affecting some homes along the river there. Raleigh County dispatch also reported some flooding of roads in Beaver and Crab Orchard. - Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Beckley, Fayetteville, Welch, Pineville, Babcock State Park, Oak Hill, Mullens, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Ansted, Oceana, Sophia, Gary, War, Northfork, Twin Falls State Park, Coal City, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek and Macarthur.
