Tesla to Recall More Than 475,000 U.S. Cars Due to Camera, Trunk Issues

Tesla has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it will recall about half a million U.S. vehicles due to safety concerns. In the letter dated yesterday, the NHTSA acknowledged that 356,309 Model 3 vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2020 were being recalled because of a “risk of crash” caused by faulty rearview cameras. The camera of these particular vehicles, apparently, is compromised due to the trunk hatch, which can damage an internal cable when opened and closed. Should this happen, the camera can’t properly display images of whatever may be behind a car. Tesla has promised to fix the issue without charge to the cars’ owners. As reported by The Hill, the company is also requesting all 119,909 Model S cars, manufactured between 2014-2021, be returned due to an issue with these vehicles’ front hatch latch.

