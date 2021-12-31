ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla to Recall More Than 475,000 U.S. Cars Due to Camera, Trunk Issues

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc. has announced the recall of 475,000 of its cars in the United States, about the same amount of vehicles it delivered last year, due to technical defects...

Reuters

Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
CARS
Washington Post

Cars Are Suddenly Worth $3 Trillion, And It’s Not All Tesla

You might think that the IPO of electric-truck wunderkind Rivian Automotive Inc. — with its valuation soaring past $100 billion on zero revenue — perfectly captured the madness in autos in 2021. I disagree; it was actually Rivian’s first quarterly results, when the company said it would miss its production target by “a few hundred” vehicles. Ever alert to any ripples in its finely-tuned discounted cash flow model, the market promptly dinged the stock by 10%, or $9 billion, in a day.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Tesla Recalls Nearly Half a Million Cars Due to ‘Risk of Crash’

Tesla has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it will recall about half a million U.S. vehicles due to safety concerns. In the letter dated yesterday, the NHTSA acknowledged that 356,309 Model 3 vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2020 were being recalled because of a “risk of crash” caused by faulty rearview cameras. The camera of these particular vehicles, apparently, is compromised due to the trunk hatch, which can damage an internal cable when opened and closed. Should this happen, the camera can’t properly display images of whatever may be behind a car. Tesla has promised to fix the issue without charge to the cars’ owners. As reported by The Hill, the company is also requesting all 119,909 Model S cars, manufactured between 2014-2021, be returned due to an issue with these vehicles’ front hatch latch.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Is Recalling 199,741 Vehicles In China

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares may have outperformed this year, but the company is continuing to face issues with respect to quality. What Happened: Tesla has filed with China's State Administration regarding the recall of 199,741 vehicles comprised of its imported Model S and Model 3 vehicles as well as locally produced Model 3 EVs, the CnEVPost reported.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Tesla Owner Saved By Glass Roof When Car Crushed With 2000 Pound Tree

Sam Fursey shared his story on YouTube this week about how the glass roof of his Tesla Model 3 saved his life. In a typical scenario, when a tree weighing 2,000 pounds crushes your car, you will most likely be severely injured or even killed. The fact that the glass on Sam’s Tesla Model 3 cracked but didn’t shatter shows just how strong Tesla’s glass is.
ACCIDENTS
torquenews.com

Tesla Sells 2021 Model 3 Demo Vehicles With Batteries Produced In 2017

If you want to spend $60k on the 2021 Tesla Model 3 and get a car right now, you may do that by ordering so-called Demo Vehicles. No one-year waiting list here! Caveat? There is one! These cars have batteries from 2017. Tesla Model 3 Demo Vehicles Have Less Range.
CARS
Reuters

Tesla recalls over 475,000 electric vehicles

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is recalling over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S electric cars, the U.S. safety regulator said. For Model 3 sedans, rearview cameras mounted on these units might malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Safety Concerns Force Tesla's Largest-ever Recall

Tesla owners should keep an eye out for recall letters. Electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. recently alerted government regulators that it had identified problems with its Model 3 and Model S vehicles that increased the risk of crashes, Reuters reported earlier today. The move will affect more than 350,000 Model 3s and nearly 120,000 Model Ss, according to separate reports filed with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) on December 21.
CARS
Motor1.com

Can A Tesla Model 3 Beat A Nissan GT-R In A Drag Race?

In the late 2000s, long before electric cars were king of the drag strip, a unique supercar from Japan was the gold standard for acceleration. When it debuted in 2008 the R35 Nissan GT-R shocked the supercar world with its advanced drivetrain and ability to beat just about any supercar in a drag race. Over a decade later the Nissan GT-R is still an impressive machine, however, it has new competition from EVs that are quickly becoming a favorite for drag racers.
CARS
The Independent

Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 cars over safety concerns

The electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc is recalling nearly half-a-million of its vehicles over safety concerns.In an announcement that initially sent down the share price of the company headed by Elon Musk, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tesla Inc was calling back 356,309 2017 to 2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues.It said the company also needed to review front hood problems with the Model S, and was recalling 119,009 of those. “A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said.It added:...
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

Tesla just recalled nearly 500K vehicles over trunk issues

Tesla filed two recall notices with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) during the holiday period; which covers almost 500,000 vehicles. Both Tesla recalls are for trunk issues and affect almost a quarter of all vehicles sold to date by the company. Tesla filed both recalls with the NHTSA...
TRAFFIC
notebookcheck.net

NIO ET5: Tesla Model 3 competitor with up to 620 miles of range unveiled

The globally expanding Chinese company NIO could grow into a serious competitor for established electric car makers like Tesla, if the now announced ET5 electric sedan can in fact deliver the advertised 620 miles of range while being more affordable than a comparable Tesla Model 3. The automobile industry's inevitable...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla to recall 356k Model 3 cars with malfunctioning rearview cameras

Tesla is recalling over 356,000 Model 3 vehicles based on potential issues owners may encounter with the rearview camera cable, which could be damaged when the trunk is closed. This can cause the camera to malfunction, documents state. The recall applies to 356,309 units, according to a Safety Recall Report...
CARS
WWJ News Radio

Tesla issues massive recall

All Tesla Model 3 cars made from 2017 through 2020 were recalled this month due to rearview cameras that do not function, as well as some Tesla Model S cars made from 2014 to 2021 due to a malfunction of the front hood latch.
CARS
d1softballnews.com

675,000 cars recalled in two days!

The day after recalling as many as 475,000 vehicles in the United States, Tesla is now recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in China. 675,000 cars recalled in two days is a significant result for a manufacturer the size of Tesla …. Reuters reported Friday morning that Tesla in China will recall...
ECONOMY

