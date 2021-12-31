UW Health doctor shares the latest in COVID-19 news
The fight against COVID-19 is getting tougher as Omicron becomes the dominant variant. In just...cbs58.com
The fight against COVID-19 is getting tougher as Omicron becomes the dominant variant. In just...cbs58.com
Several friends I know have tested positive within the past two weeks. Symptoms have ranged from nothing to a runny nose and light fatigue lasting about 36 hours. 3 of them were unvaccinated and they had very light symptoms. If they didn’t test positive they thought they had a light cold. This correlates with what doctors are seeing in South Africa where they are several weeks ahead of us as well as the UK. Over here in the US where we will hit 1 million cases per day within a few days, the politicians and captured health facilities are preaching doom and gloom. Why?
Comments / 3