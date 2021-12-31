ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW Health doctor shares the latest in COVID-19 news

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight against COVID-19 is getting tougher as Omicron becomes the dominant variant. In just...

cbs58.com

Comments / 3

Rob Koenig
2d ago

Several friends I know have tested positive within the past two weeks. Symptoms have ranged from nothing to a runny nose and light fatigue lasting about 36 hours. 3 of them were unvaccinated and they had very light symptoms. If they didn’t test positive they thought they had a light cold. This correlates with what doctors are seeing in South Africa where they are several weeks ahead of us as well as the UK. Over here in the US where we will hit 1 million cases per day within a few days, the politicians and captured health facilities are preaching doom and gloom. Why?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
nbc15.com

UW Health utilizing virtual ICU program amidst COVID-19 wave

NASA is getting ready to launch a new and powerful telescope into space that will be able to see billions of light years away. The man who is heading up the project is a UW-Madison graduate. New home gifted to Madison family in need on Christmas Eve. Updated: 4 hours...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘A pretty grim picture’: Wisconsin hospitals struggling amid COVID-19 surge

MADISON, Wis. – Hospitals across Wisconsin are facing staff shortages and a lack of room for new patients, which some local experts said could jeopardize health care providers’ ability to care for anyone who needs it. Dr. Jeff Pothof, emergency physician and chief quality officer for UW Health, said the latest COVID-19 surge, attributed in part to the Delta and...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Covid#Uw Health#Omicron#Cbs
wglr.com

UW Health uses eICU to help rural hospitals during COVID-19 surge

MADISON, Wis. – As a surge of COVID-19 cases put further stress on rural hospitals, UW Health is helping out. The hospital’s eICU program gives UW Health experts a chance to help other hospitals that may not have enough intensive care units or expertise on site. The program...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ClickOnDetroit.com

Beaumont Health doctor discusses current COVID situation

Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont Health’s medical director of epidemiology and infection prevention, is scheduled to offer an update Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 information. Beaumont said Gilpin also will share guidance regarding gathering with friends and family during holidays. This stream has ended.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy