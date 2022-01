Volkswagen has once again teased the production version of the ID.Buzz concept first shown in 2017. The vehicle, whose name is yet to be announced, can best be described as a spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus (which actually has a direct successor in the form of the Transporter/Multivan line sold overseas), and we'll see it debut in 2022. VW's latest teaser claims the reveal is coming soon, so count on it happening in the early part of the new year.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO