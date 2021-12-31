ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jack Grealish Reveals Former Man City Midfielder That He 'Looked Up To' While Coming Through at Aston Villa

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxN3j_0dZtxfv200

‘Ireland is Superman’, a feature film by CITY+ that pays tribute to Stephen Ireland in his prime, has been released on the club's official website, covering the 2008/09 season during which he won Manchester City's Player of the Season award.

Featuring the man himself alongside former teammates and footballing figures that admired him such as Elano, Nedum Onuoha, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Esme Morgan to name a few, the documentary gives an insight of just how brilliant Ireland was in his heyday.

Manchester City star Jack Grealish was also a part of the project, revealing his admiration for the ex-Republic of Ireland international when he signed for Aston Villa in 2010.

The England international said: “There are so many players that we have both played with that say that he (Ireland) is the best trainer out of everyone I’ve seen. As soon as there was talk that he was going to sign for Villa, it was big.”

Manchester City’s £100 million man also opened up about why Ireland was one of his heroes at a time when he was coming up the ranks at his boyhood club.

“At the time (2010), I was a number ten coming through at Villa, so he (Ireland) was someone I really looked up to. He always gave us good information and he was good with the young lads," added the 26-year-old.

The Birmingham-born star concluded by discussing Ireland’s reaction to the news of his record-breaking move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, saying: “I still speak to him (Ireland) now a fair bit and he was happy when I signed here (at City) because he sent me a lovely message.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man City midfielder Grealish: Could Ireland have played for Guardiola?

Manchester City midfelder Jack Grealish has no doubts Stephen Ireland would've succeed with manager Pep Guardiola. Grealish was at Aston Villa when Ireland joined them. “Of course, 100%," City's No.10 replies when asked if Ireland could've played for Guardiola. “He is so technically gifted, Pep would obviously love him. Playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Arsenal vs Man City game asks massive Jack Grealish question

Arsenal and Manchester City played out an extremely exciting game on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts extremely unlucky not to have got at least a point from the match. The London club went down to 10 men early in the second half, and also conceded a penalty that was awarded by VAR, which they will definitely feel upset by.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Esme Morgan
Person
Stephen Ireland
Person
Nedum Onuoha
Person
Elano
The Independent

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that the intruders left with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Man City#Manchester City
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard reveals transfer talks

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says they won't buy for the sake of it. Villa have spent close to £330million since returning to the Premier League in 2019 and Gerrard, appointed in November, is eager to make his mark on the squad. “The important thing is we'll only make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Steven Gerrard on the extra pressure he felt for a bright start at Aston Villa - and how he managed it

It would be fair to say Steven Gerrard was not everyone's first choice replacement for Dean Smith at Aston Villa. The ex-Liverpool and England captain's coaching CV was impressive - but short. There was no doubt about his experience on the pitch but off it, his sole managerial role at Rangers raised valid questions whether he could arrest an alarming nosedive in form at a time when Villa had dropped three points away from the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Who Needs Haaland?", "Great News!" - Many Man City Fans React to Fresh Injury News Concerning Striker

The success Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed in the past 18 months has been achieved largely without the presence of a recognised striker. Although Sergio Agüero was still at the club last season, his constant struggles with a knee injury, combined with Gabriel Jesus' poor form, forced the Catalan to deploy various players in a false nine role.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
400
Followers
3K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy