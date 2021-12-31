Sovereignty and the Australian Space Effort

Who does the United Nations welcome and why? This is a critical question on world leaders’ and diplomats’ minds in light of the Taliban’s recent endeavors to join the international body and submit an envoy as the de-facto leadership of Afghanistan, following their initial takeover of the country in August 2021. For many, the answer would appear simple—states that adhere to the international order’s guiding liberal principles formalized under its Charter, from human rights protections to the proliferation of freedom and justice, would seem to make the cut. However, these institutional tenets are not hard and fast. Great power politics, special interests, and conditionalized alliances shape and muddle the UN decision-making process on state membership. The Taliban, a terror group in the lay eyes of most of the world, would appear to violate nearly all of the liberal values the UN espouses. Nevertheless, their potential for membership is not unimaginable. Could we conceive of a world with internationally recognized Taliban sovereignty? To place and parse the case of the Taliban, we must first turn to the UN’s history of unorthodox state classifications.

