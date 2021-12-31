ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Sovereignty and the Australian Space Effort

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSovereignty is a tricky term, notably when it comes to global economies and to allied based national defense. The COVD-19 crisis and the conflict with the 21st century authoritarian powers, notably China, have reminded the liberal democracies of how vulnerable they are. And when American allies talk sovereignty what...

Harvard Health

Taliban Sovereignty: The Future of Non-State Entities in the UN

Who does the United Nations welcome and why? This is a critical question on world leaders’ and diplomats’ minds in light of the Taliban’s recent endeavors to join the international body and submit an envoy as the de-facto leadership of Afghanistan, following their initial takeover of the country in August 2021. For many, the answer would appear simple—states that adhere to the international order’s guiding liberal principles formalized under its Charter, from human rights protections to the proliferation of freedom and justice, would seem to make the cut. However, these institutional tenets are not hard and fast. Great power politics, special interests, and conditionalized alliances shape and muddle the UN decision-making process on state membership. The Taliban, a terror group in the lay eyes of most of the world, would appear to violate nearly all of the liberal values the UN espouses. Nevertheless, their potential for membership is not unimaginable. Could we conceive of a world with internationally recognized Taliban sovereignty? To place and parse the case of the Taliban, we must first turn to the UN’s history of unorthodox state classifications.
WORLD
marketpulse.com

Australian dollar trading sideways

Tis the week of Christmas, which means eggnog, crackling fireplaces and thin liquidity in the markets. With Australian markets closed on Monday, the Aussie has shown little movement today and this should continue in the North American session. There are no Australian events on this week’s calendar, so any movement...
ECONOMY
sldinfo.com

Shaping an Australian Space Industrial Eco-System for Defence and Security

Sovereign Australian space requires an Australian industrial space eco-system to be shaped and enhanced. Crafting, shaping, and building out an Australian space industry able to provide for sovereign capabilities for the Australian government decision makers is based on the enhanced opportunities in commercial space. Nick Leake, head of satellite and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sldinfo.com

The United States Clears EMALS Sale to France for Their Next Generation Carrier

Paris – The US state department has given the green light for the sale of electromagnetic aircraft catapults and arresting gear, worth an estimated $1.3 billion, for a French next-generation aircraft carrier, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. “The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact

China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines. The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will eventually eliminate more than 90% of tariffs on commerce among its 15 member countries, in what economists say will be a boon to trade in the region. It will also give China a more prominent role in setting rules of trade in the Asia-Pacific region at the expense of the U.S., according to some analysts.
FOREIGN POLICY

