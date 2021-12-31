National Peanut Board Discusses 2022 Peanut Crop

Clemson researchers, in conjunction with the National Peanut Lab, have developed a new tool to help farmers get a better idea of how grade affects peanut crop value. The Clemson Peanut Loan Rate Calculator is a web-based app that allows farmers to enter grades for Runner type and Virginia type peanuts, and calculate loan values for a specific year and segregation level. Farmers using this app also can explore historical loan rates for the same inputs to use for comparison.
Peanut Proud is now shipping peanut butter into the tornado storm zone. Tyron Spearman explains what this organization is doing for this effort, and how you may help. To help out with this effort, Donate to the Peanut Proud effort to help storm victims.
Peanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 20.9 cents per pound for the week ending December 25, down 4.9 cents from the previous week. Marketings of all farmer stock peanuts for the week ending December 25 totaled 44.3 million pounds, up 2.92 million pounds from the previous week.
The Federation of State Beef Councils represents a wide range of industry organizations and every segment of the beef industry. Chairman of the Federation, Clay Burtrum, told AgNet Media they partner with the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. And another big promotion for the Federation is the “Beef It’s What’s For...
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Georgia peanut supplier announced plans to...
Many are wondering what 2022 will bring in terms of crop prices and input costs. According to a story from Gary Crawford, those rising input costs are becoming a major factor influencing plans for many producers as they prepare for next year.
With the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, a new market for hemp-based products has emerged. As extraction processes improved, these businesses began developing a range of products that included lesser-known cannabinoids that consumers might enjoy. Delta 8 is a good example. Delta-8 THC gummies are tasty edibles manufactured by...
The deadline for the early bird registration discount for the 2022 American Sheep Industry Association (ASI) Annual Convention is Dec. 31. The convention will be held January 19-22, 2022, at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, and those wanting to attend also need to book hotel rooms by Dec. 29 to receive the guaranteed room rates.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has released their December Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 head or more was 12.0 million head on December 1st. According to a story from Gary Crawford, that is slightly below December 1 of last year and pretty much what most analysts had expected.
The Georgia Cotton Commission (GCC) is excited to announce the slate of expert speakers scheduled to present at the commission’s annual meeting on Jan. 26, 2022, at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton, Georgia. Taylor Sills, executive director of the GCC, talked about each of...
The National Peanut Board (NPB) recently elected new officers for the coming year. Tyron Spearman has more details about that, along with a story about the American Peanut Council (APC) receiving funds to help with the development of peanut exports in 2022.
The peanut is not just an American tradition at baseball games, pubs, and as part of the iconic peanut butter and jelly sandwich, it’s also a global culinary superstar and a nutrient powerhouse. The folklore. Native to South America, this dietary staple dates back thousands of years. Aztecs also...
When we are caught up in the everyday routine of our jobs, it can be easy to forget some essential safety precautions that all agricultural employees should be taking. All agricultural employees could be exposed to pesticides while working in a grove. Proper training is essential to ensure employees understand the risks associated with their jobs and know how to identify hazardous situations. By understanding and identifying safety hazards, employees will be equipped to limit pesticide exposure and potential harm to themselves and others.
