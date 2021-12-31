National Peanut Board Discusses 2022 Peanut Crop

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has released their December Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 head or more was 12.0 million head on December 1st. According to a story from Gary Crawford, that is slightly below December 1 of last year and pretty much what most analysts had expected.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO