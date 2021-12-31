ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

New Year, New Storms, Possible Severe Weather Headed to Central Alabama

By Dre Day
 2 days ago
We are monitoring the possibility for severe weather that could begin Saturday and continue through early Sunday morning ahead of a cold front. The National Weather Service In Birmingham issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for all of central Alabama for New Year’s Day and recently increased the...

