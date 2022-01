I hope looking at these Christmas photos put a smile on your face today! It was so much fun doing this photoshoot but I warned my photographer Derek that it would not be just me this time, but my rambunctious grandson Legend tagging along too! He assured me he could handle him and used to taking pictures of busy little boys lol! Legend got to the photoshoot and saw the fun backdrop and quickly starting smiling, running, jumping and just being a typical two-year-old toddler plus he was in a great mood! I think the images turned out really cute and the depiction of what little people are really like, instead of those old stale and boring photos from back in the day lol!

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 DAYS AGO