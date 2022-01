Despite the state of optimism regarding the new COVID variant and risk appetite, gold prices rebounded higher, stable around $1811, near its highest in a month, amid the decline of the US dollar. Recently, various studies have indicated that the latest wave of the epidemic will be less economically harmful than the previous ones. In this regard, the two vaccine companies, AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc, said that their doses protect against Omicron. The new UK data indicated that it may cause relatively fewer hospital cases than the delta variant.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO