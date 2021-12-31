In Case You Missed It: Ciara Guest Hosting On ‘The Ellen Show’

Sherri Shepherd completely slayed for her last day of guest hosting duties on The Wendy Williams Show! To close out her guest stint, the 54-year-old wore her Christmas best, showing up in a sexy red and white Santa suit that showed off her slimmed-down figure and curves. She paired the festive look with matching red thigh-high boots that she showed off through her skirt that featured a thigh-high split. She wore her hair in a light brown, wavy bob and added two strings of sparkles in her hair to really get into the holiday spirit. The television personality shared the look on her Instagram page, posting a series of photos and videos from the festive day.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO