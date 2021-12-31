ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

In Case You Missed It: Ciara Guest Hosting On ‘The Ellen Show’

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love me some Ciara! She was the guest host on The Ellen Show on Thursday and she looked amazing! First, Ciara surprised Jazmine Cooper, a single mom and dance teacher who is...

Glamour

Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina. The host shared a new promo from the series on December 21, with the show's theme song sung by none other than the Ivy Park mogul herself.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Was Moved To Tears As Normani Praised Her For Influencing Career

This is reportedly the last season of The Ellen Show and it's fading to black with a series of celebrity guest hosts. Ellen DeGeneres has been hit with a scandal that influenced her decision to end her long-running talk show in 2022, and in recent months, viewers have watched as these guests hosts share memories with their famous friends.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

'The Wendy Williams Show' Boasts About Sherri Shepherd's Second Return As Guest Host While Wendy Williams Is Riddled With Jealousy While Watching From Home

The Wendy Williams Show is thrilled to have Sherri Shepherd back in the purple chair for a third time!. OK! reported The View alum first appeared as guest host of the beloved talk show on Monday, November 1, to Friday, November 5. After Shepherd had to delay her second hosting stint to get an emergency appendectomy, she returned to guest hosting duties, much to the delight of producers, on Tuesday, December 14, and finished up her stint on Friday, December 17.
TV & VIDEOS
laconiadailysun.com

Normani praises Ciara: 'You are someone I’ve looked up to forever'

Normani has praised Ciara for being her role model when she was growing up. The 25-year-old singer appeared on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ this week while Ciara was guest hosting and took the time to heap praise on the fellow music star for being an inspiration to her.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani Visits ‘Ellen’ with Ciara / Talks New Album & More

Normani was a special guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was hosted by her friend and inspiration Ciara. Chopping it up with CiCi, the rising solo star opened up about the chart-topping success of her single ‘Wild Side,’ turning up in Itay during Fashion Week, being a perfectionist, and her show-stopping performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.
MUSIC
Black America Web

Sherri Shepherd Was A Snatched And Sexy Mrs. Santa Claus For Last Day Of Guest-Hosting Duties On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Sherri Shepherd completely slayed for her last day of guest hosting duties on The Wendy Williams Show! To close out her guest stint, the 54-year-old wore her Christmas best, showing up in a sexy red and white Santa suit that showed off her slimmed-down figure and curves. She paired the festive look with matching red thigh-high boots that she showed off through her skirt that featured a thigh-high split. She wore her hair in a light brown, wavy bob and added two strings of sparkles in her hair to really get into the holiday spirit. The television personality shared the look on her Instagram page, posting a series of photos and videos from the festive day.
CELEBRITIES
Standard Democrat

Local teen appears on ‘Ellen’ show

In this photo released by Warner Bros., guest host and resident dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss is seen with 13-year-old Elvis tribute artist Finley Watkins from Bernie, Missouri, during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. According to a news alert from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the episode is slated to air Tuesday, Dec. 28.
BERNIE, MO
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Hudson poses up a storm inside $3million mansion in gorgeous dress

Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Reese Witherspoon On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

One of my favorite Actresses Reese Witherspoon made her way to the couch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Thursday night. Reese talked about crafting, season 2 of The Morning Show and making Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women. I’ve always loved her since she was in the movie, Sweet Home Alabama, that is one of my favorite movies of her! She is also a crafter and I’m pretty good with a glue gun myself lol! See her fun interview inside and she was also made an appearance on the red carpet for the upcoming film, Sing 2 that hits theaters December 22nd.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ciara Tears Up as Normani Praises Her for Being a Role Model

Normani is giving flowers to her idols while they're around to enjoy them. On Thursday, the "Wild Side" songstress makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she shares her admiration for guest host Ciara, whom she credits for helping shape her growth as both an artist and a woman.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS

