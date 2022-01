Genshin Impact fans are getting a Christmas present from miHoYo this weekend, as the publisher will be holding a special livestream to reveal version 2.4 of the game! The livestream will begin December 26th at 7:00 a.m. UTC-5. The stream will be hosted live on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel, and will detail the game's latest update. At this time, miHoYo has not given fans any specific information on what to expect during the stream, but there might be some new information about the skins for Keqing and Ningguang that have been rumored for the last few months!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO