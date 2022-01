Beginning the new year and its Conference USA slate on Saturday, North Texas extended its win streak to six games with a dominant 75-43 win over Rice. Playing for the first time since Dec. 18, the Mean Green (10-3, 1-0 C-USA) held the Owls to a season-low 43 points and 32 percent shooting. Rice came in averaging 80.9 points per game with its previous season-low of 46 points coming Nov. 12 against current AP No. 12 Houston. It also had not made fewer than eight 3-pointers in a game before going 3-of-14 on the night.

