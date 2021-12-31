ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family-friendly activities to begin the new year

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 2 days ago

People spend so much time planning New Year’s Eve revelry that they may not consider that they have another day on the holiday calendar to enjoy after the clock strikes 12. New Year’s Day activities may differ significantly from the countdowns and parties of the night before, but that doesn’t mean...

www.banner-tribune.com

mulletwrapper.net

Flora-Bama New Year’s Day Dip is part Mardi Gras, part friends & family reunion

Flora-Bama New Year’s Day Dip is part Mardi Gras, part friends & family reunion. At the crack of noon, neither rain, sleet, too much NYE or bitter cold will prevent a few thousand mostly costumed crazies from jumping into the Gulf of Mexico for the Annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on the Alabama/Florida state line. A family & friend reunion with a Mardi Gras bent, the Dip is an all day celebration with live music and NCAA football games on 24 big screen TV’s will follow. Those who fully submerge will get a free draft beer and a free New Year’s lunch of ham, black-eyed peas, greens and cornbread. And souvenir towels and t-shirts available in gift shop. Ole River Grill just across street will also be open on New Year’s Day and affords more relaxed, laid back dining and sports viewing. For more information call 251-980-5118 or 850-492-3048 or visit flora-bama.com or facebook.
WSAV-TV

COVID-friendly Christmas activities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As another Christmas with COVID-19 nears, you might be struggling to come up with things to do with your household that don’t involve leaving the house. To help, here are some fun, COVID-friendly Christmas activities you can do without leaving the house. Make and...
Columbia Daily Tribune

'Exhausting but beautiful': International Cafe closing after 32 years of food, family and new friends

International Cafe, a delectable favorite among customers new and old, plans to close its doors for good this week after 32 years of service. No matter the time of day, Venezuelan-Libyan couple Elizabeth Hernandez-Gumati and Mohamed Gumati have welcomed customers to their restaurant for over three decades with the savory smell of their famous gyros and falafels permeating the air.
westsidenewsny.com

Healthy new year begins at SCCC

There are many ways the Sweden/Clarkson Community Center can help you start off 2022 in a healthy way. Fitness center memberships are inexpensive and available for different lengths of time. A class called “Starting the New Year Right” takes place on January 8 from 10 a.m. to noon with a cost of $1. This class offers healthy recipes and meaningful motivation to make changes to exercise and diet.
hersheypa.com

Ring in 2022 with a fun lineup of family-friendly activities in Hershey, PA! Spend the morning with a wonderful array of North American animals at

ZooAmerica. Open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Zoo residents in the outdoor habitats become more active when the temperature drops. Then head to Hersheypark Christmas Candylane, open from noon to 4 p.m., for delicious seasonal treats, 5 million holiday lights, Santa's (resting) reindeer, and select rides and coasters (weather permitting). Hop in the car and marvel at more than 600 holiday light displays through two miles of fields and wooded trails at Hershey Sweet Lights presented by T-Mobile, open from 5 to 10 p.m. If a nice dinner is your ideal New Year's Eve celebration, enjoy our newest dining outlet, The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
stljewishlight.org

Indulge in family friendly, outdoor activities during this unseasonably warm Christmas weekend

Winter officially began last Tuesday, but the forecast this weekend will be positively spring-like. Here’s an idea for outdoor activities to take advantage of the mild weather: hiking and biking. Since many businesses will be closed over the Christmas holiday, it’s a great opportunity to check out the wealth of trails in eastern Missouri.
SheKnows

You Can (Supposedly) Avoid Bad Luck By Taking Your Christmas Tree Down on This Day

We wish we could keep our Christmas trees up year-round. No room will ever feel cozier than when it’s filled with garland, twinkling lights and of course, a decorated tree. There’s something about walking into a room and smelling the citrusy aroma of a pine tree or having twinkly lights on in the evenings that makes us extraordinarily reluctant to leave this one piece of Christmas behind. Alas, Christmas is over, and the time to take down our beautifully decorated, delightful-smelling trees is fast approaching. Although some people (perhaps a Scrooge?) are thrilled to get an oversize plant out of their...
The Independent

When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?

For those of us who’ve already returned to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition dictates that...
Y-105FM

10 Best Indoor Minnesota Waterparks Designated For Family Fun

Just because it's cold out doesn't mean Minnesotans can't participate in water fun! I mean, not only are we home to over 10,000 lakes, but we are also home to numerous fantastic waterparks that are great for all kinds of families. 10 Best Indoor Waterparks in Minnesota. From water slides...
