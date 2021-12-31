Family-friendly activities to begin the new year

Flora-Bama New Year’s Day Dip is part Mardi Gras, part friends & family reunion. At the crack of noon, neither rain, sleet, too much NYE or bitter cold will prevent a few thousand mostly costumed crazies from jumping into the Gulf of Mexico for the Annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on the Alabama/Florida state line. A family & friend reunion with a Mardi Gras bent, the Dip is an all day celebration with live music and NCAA football games on 24 big screen TV’s will follow. Those who fully submerge will get a free draft beer and a free New Year’s lunch of ham, black-eyed peas, greens and cornbread. And souvenir towels and t-shirts available in gift shop. Ole River Grill just across street will also be open on New Year’s Day and affords more relaxed, laid back dining and sports viewing. For more information call 251-980-5118 or 850-492-3048 or visit flora-bama.com or facebook.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO