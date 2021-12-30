ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Pair of hooded mergansers enjoy Gresham's winter

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V33Kv_0dZtdQd900 Vibrantly-patterned ducks fly south for the cold months and fish along Johnson Creek.

A pair of "hooded" ducks have been enjoying the relatively warmer temperatures in Gresham as they swim in the unfrozen Johnson Creek around Main City Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAXOG_0dZtdQd900 The hooded mergansers are notable for their striking appearance, and both sexes have crests they can raise or lower. Females have reddish-brown coloring around the back of the head. Males, upon maturation, have a striking black head with a white crest, white breast, black back and striped patterning.

Mergansers are the only ducks that specialize in eating fish. They will swim underwater and use long, slender bills with serrated edges to catch and hold their prey.

The ones in Gresham made their way to town south from Canada as the temperatures turned, enjoying the ice-free waters so they can continue to fish. Though they can be found across Oregon, hooded mergansers are somewhat uncommon to spot.

Gresham, OR
The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village.

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

