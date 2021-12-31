ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics set off in new direction after surprise success Tokyo 2020

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYpcU_0dZtbTUa00

The build-up to Tokyo 2020 was overshadowed by whether it should go ahead at all, but such was its success that the Games may have changed the Olympics as we know it.

It all played out 12 months late, without fans and against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. Only weeks before the opening ceremony there was still doubt over whether the Games would be on, be postponed or be cancelled altogether. The run-up was also steeped in controversy and scandal with a series of embarrassing resignations among organisers .

The ceremony itself was snubbed by most global politicians and, down the street from the Olympic Stadium, protesters could be heard chanting against the staging of the Games. It all set up expectation for Tokyo 2020 to be a major disappointment.

But they say to always under-promise and over-deliver, and on a purely sporting level these Olympic and Paralympic Games delivered much more than could have been anticipated. Covid-19 cases inside the Olympic bubble were kept to a minimum, allowing the action to flourish. It was often gripping and well worth the five-year wait.

From a British perspective it was another summer of success, winning 22 golds and 65 medals in total to finish fourth in the table behind superpowers USA and China, and the hosts Japan. Familiar faces like Jason and Laura Kenny, Tom Daley, Adam Peaty, Max Whitlock and Dame Sarah Storey added to their legacies, while new names like Tom Pidcock, Beth Shriever and Sky Brown began their own Olympic stories.

A sports mega-event like the Olympic Games is always boosted by the success of its host nation and Japan starred throughout, notably in the gymnastics hall where the 20-year-old Daiki Hashimoto won a magical all-around gold, one of the Olympics’ blue-riband events. But it was also in brand new sports where Japan flourished, and where the Games itself made waves, in a symbol of changing times.

Surfing , skateboarding and BMX freestyle all proved popular additions and could now be here to stay. The International Olympic Committee has spent the past decade coveting a younger audience after being shocked by data from Beijing 2008 and London 2012 which revealed a sharp increase in the average age of the Olympics’ global TV viewers, and it may now have found some solutions in its efforts to attract the next generation. Athletes like Briton’s 13-year-old Sky Brown were exactly the kind of new-age stars the IOC was looking for: young, fearless, with international appeal; entertainers perfect for the digital world, with talent that could be packaged up and spread in bite-sized clips.

Tokyo was just the start. Breakdancing or “breaking” is coming to Paris in 2024, having been trialled at the Youth Games. E-sports will not be far away either, and the sight of teenagers playing computer games is more likely to grace Los Angeles 2028 than squash, for example, given the demographics, despite continued appeals by the World Squash Federation.

IOC president Thomas Bach hailed Tokyo as a success with specific reference to digital engagement. “These Olympic Games were more youthful, more urban, more gender-balanced, bringing in new audiences and communities, and created new Olympians,” he said. “Our IOC & Tokyo 2020 social posts have generated more than 4.7 billion engagements in 2021 and a majority of them during the past 14 days.”

The new direction has plenty of critics, not least from within the Olympic machine itself. When breakdancing’s inclusion was put to IOC member Sebastian Coe by The Independent earlier this year, he rolled his eyes. “Well, it’s in there,” he said flatly. Just wait until E-sports arrive. But there is a steadfast determination to see through this Olympic revolution, which the IOC sees as essential for securing the future of the Games. Tokyo’s greatest legacy may be a new order which is here to stay.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Beijing 2022: Winter Olympics boycott is ‘meaningless’, says Sebastian Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he takes human rights “very seriously”, but that Britain’s diplomatic boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics is “meaningless”.The United States, Australia and Canada have also announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games over China’s human rights record, a stand that China dismissed as “political posturing”.Coe drew criticism over his comments last week when he said he was “philosophically opposed” to boycotts.“Boycotts, on balance, are historically illiterate and intellectually dishonest. A political boycott is frankly meaningless,” Coe told British media on Thursday.“That’s not to be an apologist for countries that do not conform...
SPORTS
The Independent

British family denied entry to Tahiti after 20-hour journey due to France travel ban

A British family was denied entry to the holiday island of Tahiti and detained for six days before being deported - due to France’s current ban on UK travellers.Steve Goode and his partner Charlotte were embarking on a £15,000 dream holiday to the exclusive Polynesian island, and only realised on arrival that they were barred from entering the country.Travelling with their six-month-old daughter, the Goodes had left London on 17 December - just a day after France announced its travel ban on all British visitors but those with an “essential reason” for entry.They flew to Los Angeles, where they...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Laura Kenny
Person
Tom Daley
The Independent

Main sporting talking points as we head into 2022

A bumper sporting year lies ahead in 2022 with the World Cup in Qatar one of several blue riband events on the sporting calendar.The Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Commonwealth Games and Uefa’s Women’s European Championship will also be held this year and all eyes will be on Emma Raducanu and Sir Lewis Hamilton.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of a huge 12 months of sport.Qatar 2022England could not have gone closer to ending their 55-year wait to win a major trophy at last summer’s Euro 2020 when they lost on penalties to...
UEFA
The Independent

Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan write history in memorable year for British cycling

Back in January you would have been hard pushed to find anyone tipping 2021 as the year of Mark Cavendish. He had finished 2020 at Belgian race Gent-Wevelgem holding back the tears, telling an interviewer: “That’s perhaps the last race of my career.”Then his old boss at Deceuninck-QuickStep, Patrick Lefevere, offered him a lifeline. Cavendish joined QuickStep though even then he was not supposed to be at the Tour de France until lead sprinter Sam Bennett’s withdrawal opened a spot. The 36-year-old Cavendish grasped the opportunity with both hands, adding four more stage wins to his palmares to match the...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#London Olympics#British
NBC Sports

Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Team USA will include more than 200 athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4. So far, 41 athletes have qualified or been named to the team. Athletes aren’t officially on the team until approved by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. More Americans will qualify...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tom Daley hopes his OBE will help him to promote inclusion and ‘create change’

Tom Daley is determined to use his OBE to promote inclusion after being recognised in the New Year Honours List.Daley is being honoured for services to diving, LGBT+ rights and charity after ending his long wait for an elusive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in July.Amid stiff competition from the Chinese pair of Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen, Daley and diving partner Matty Lee held their nerve to land first place in the men’s synchronised 10 metres platform, prevailing by just 1.23 points.Daley told the BBC: “I’m extremely proud to be honoured with an OBE and it feels like a...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

France sixth country with more than 10 mln COVID infections

PARIS, Jan 1 (Reuters) - France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday. French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany to end UK travel ban on Tuesday

Germany will reopen its frontiers to British travellers from Tuesday 4 January.A travel ban was imposed on arrivals from the UK on 19 December. In response to the extremely high level of Omicron infections, the UK was placed on a list of “areas of variants of concern”. British tourists, business travellers and people making family visits are currently banned from entering Germany.Only German citizens and British residents of Germany are allowed to enter, and face two weeks of mandatory quarantine.But the Robert Koch Institute, which assesses Covid-19 risks for the German government, has announced that from Tuesday 4 January the...
TRAVEL
atlanticcitynews.net

UK visitors banned from entering Austria due to new Covid rules

INNSBRUCK, Austria: Some 110 British travellers were turned back at Innsbruck Airport in Austria due to what officials called non-conformity with new Covid regulations. Austrian police said that some travellers were surprised on December 26 when they learned of a new requirement in which they needed to take a PCR test within two days of their arrivals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
NBC Sports

Bradie Tennell withdraws from U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Reigning U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell withdrew from next week’s national championships due to a chronic right foot injury, ruling her out of Olympic consideration unless she petitions for a spot on the team. Tennell, the top U.S. woman at the 2018 Olympics (ninth place), hasn’t competed this...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

410K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy