Team USA ice dancer vanishes as partner appeals over abuse fears

neworleanssun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDimitry Tsarevsky is being held against his will by his family at their home and could be suffering "emotional and physical abuse", partner Isabella Flores has claimed. Promising ice dancer Dimitry Tsarevsky's family have stopped him from appearing at next week's US Figure Skating Championships and have resisted police visits while...

www.neworleanssun.com

People

U.S. Woman Swapping Homes with English Stranger After Posting Plea on TikTok Inspired by The Holiday

An adventurous woman will be living out the plot of the 2006 modern Christmas classic The Holiday thanks to a viral TikTok video. Grace Gagnon, a marketing professional from Boston, has crossed the pond to swap homes with Flo Patterson from Bath, England — a stranger who responded to a video Gagnon posted earlier this month, offering up her own waterfront studio.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping reveals entire family caught COVID-19: 'It’s been pretty bloody miserable'

Suffice to say, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping’s Christmas could’ve been better. Bisping revealed Thursday on his YouTube channel that everyone in his family spent the holiday dealing with COVID-19 after he, his wife and three kids tested positive for the virus. According to Bisping, his oldest son, Callum, “went to a wrestling tournament, got COVID and gave it back to the entire house.”
COMBAT SPORTS
travelexperta.com

‘we had been segregated in ‘the reject ward”: Survivor talks of connection with mixed-race young children in mom and kid home

An unpublished report have discovered that mixed-race kiddies were routinely withheld for use several children’s skin colour was actually indexed as a “defect”. A MOMMY AND kid residence survivor states she as well as other mixed-race everyone was afflicted by racist punishment and segregated off their people in the houses, describing her experience as “unmitigated hell”.
KIDS
Colorado State
BBC

Star Hobson: The short life and death of a beloved toddler

In her 16 short months, Star Hobson lived a life in two halves - the first filled with the warmth of true love, the second with cold, callous mistreatment. Concerns were raised. Star's family say they tried to warn authorities. So how did a little girl adored by so many end up dead after months of physical and emotional abuse?
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Mother Recalls Chilling Last Moment With Daughter Before Slain Vlogger Left For Fatal Road Trip With Brian Laundrie

It's been three months since Gabby Petito's family learned that the 22-year-old vlogger was killed while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé-turned-suspected murderer, Brian Laundrie, who is also now dead. Article continues below advertisement. Looking back on what she did not realize would be her last physical...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Be In Possession Of His Notebook That Could Possibly Hold Key To Gabby Petito's Murder

Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, might have the key to Gabby Petito's murder in their possession. The Sun suggests the Laundries found out about Brian's $20,000 fortune from his notebook, which is believed to hold the answers about Gabby's final days with their son. Article continues below advertisement. Brian's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Ice Dance#Figure Skating#Team Usa#Isu
The US Sun

Search for Lina Khil, 3, who parents fear was ‘abducted’ is latest in series of kids who have vanished from playgrounds

THERE'S been a surge of Amber Alerts sent out in recent weeks for children who have shockingly gone missing from parks and playgrounds. From Texas to New York and from New Jersey to a Canadian playground, there's been a mysteriously growing number of children who have been abducted from parks in recent weeks, adding to fears of something more sinister.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
defector.com

Salute To The Smiling Killer From This Season Of ‘Survivor’

Like many people, over the last two years the fruitful hobbies and hangouts of my regular life were sacrificed to a new pastime: consuming about a dozen seasons of Survivor in sporadic binges. I’m not yet a true connoisseur of the show, and given steady progress in epidemiology, I will not become one, but by now I’m familiar with its ins and outs. I know the overall sweep of the show’s evolution, as it changed from a naive, physically punishing proto-reality show to the wised-up, metagame-heavy modern iteration. I know some amount of the new tricks they devised with idols and exile, I know a little about Edgic—the weirdly systematic technique by which fans analyze editing to divine the winner of the game—and I know and cherish the last word of “Chicken.” And so I wound up following a season of Survivor, in real time, for the first time since the year 2000.
TV SERIES
Sports
Complex

Teen Suing Former High School Coaches for Millions for Violating Religious Beliefs by Forcing Him to Eat Pizza

An Ohio high school football player is suing his former coaches and school district for allegedly forcing him to eat pepporoni pizza despite his religious beliefs. The Associated Press reports the former Canton McKinley High School athlete has filed a federal civil rights suit that alleges his religious freedom and constitutional rights were violated.
HIGH SCHOOL
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
neworleanssun.com

'Wheels started turning in my brain,' US teacher isolates in bathroom mid-air after testing COVID positive

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): A US school teacher voluntarily quarantined herself inside the airplane bathroom for a few hours after testing positive for COVID-19. On her way to Chicago from Iceland on December 20, Michigan school teacher Marisa Fotieo who felt her throat hurting decided to test herself using rapid test kits "and within what felt like two seconds" discovered she was COVID-19 positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH

