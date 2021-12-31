Team USA ice dancer vanishes as partner appeals over abuse fears

Like many people, over the last two years the fruitful hobbies and hangouts of my regular life were sacrificed to a new pastime: consuming about a dozen seasons of Survivor in sporadic binges. I’m not yet a true connoisseur of the show, and given steady progress in epidemiology, I will not become one, but by now I’m familiar with its ins and outs. I know the overall sweep of the show’s evolution, as it changed from a naive, physically punishing proto-reality show to the wised-up, metagame-heavy modern iteration. I know some amount of the new tricks they devised with idols and exile, I know a little about Edgic—the weirdly systematic technique by which fans analyze editing to divine the winner of the game—and I know and cherish the last word of “Chicken.” And so I wound up following a season of Survivor, in real time, for the first time since the year 2000.

