Police searching for the girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, who has been missing since April, have found human remains. As The New York Post reports, Taylor Pomaski disappeared after a house party on 25 April, which led to Mr Ware being named a suspect in the following months. The 41-year-old is a former tight end, having most notably played for the San Francisco 49ers during his spell in the National Football League.The house party in question took place at the Texas home that Mr Ware and Ms Pomaski shared. While no charges were filed against Mr Ware, he...

NFL ・ 19 DAYS AGO