The week after Christmas, wildfires in Boulder, Colorado destroyed up to a thousand homes and displaced many families including one with North Carolina ties. Justin Call was away from home when he learned about the threat and phoned his wife Heather Morgan. It began as a small fire on Marshal Mesa near their home. "We could see it and I said, I don’t have a good feeling about this," said Morgan.

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO