Israel is on course to reach herd immunity as a result of the Omicron variant triggering surging case numbers, the country’s top health official has said. Daily cases in Israel are expected to reach record highs in the coming three weeks.Nachman Ash, director-general of the health ministry, said that it was now possible that herd immunity could be reached as a result of the significant level of infections.However, he said it was not desirable to reach this point through infections, and that vaccinations remained the best path to protecting people. “The [infection] numbers will have to be very high in...

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO