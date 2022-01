The strong recovery in Russian equity capital markets is presenting opportunities for issuers and banks alike, and the positive momentum is forecast to continue into 2022. Almost as many IPOs of Russia-linked companies have taken place so far in 2021 as in the previous three years combined, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. Major listed corporates have also been able to access fresh capital from follow-on offerings, a combination that has set Russian capital markets on course for a bumper year.

