Missouri State

Missouri’s medical tax revenue goes to Veterans Commission, supports veterans programs

By Anna Watson, Sara Sammons, Kelsy Armstrong
Columbia Missourian
 5 days ago

In the year since the medical marijuana business has been legal in Missouri, it has made over $200 million. All marijuana products, including edibles and tinctures, are taxed at 4% of their retail price, which is relatively low compared to other states’ taxes. Cannabis retailers pay the taxes...

