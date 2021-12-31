‘It’s cool to be green’: Jeep CEO on how he’s transforming the 80-year-old brand

If we look at the automobile as an epoch of time, its 135-year history represents a sliver of our planet’s chronicle. Yet when Carl Benz was issued a patent for a “vehicle powered by a gas engine,” he could not have fathomed the impact it would have on the human race. In 1903, Dutch brothers Hendrik and Jacobus Spijker took the concept further by incorporating a four-wheel-drive system into their Spyker 60 roadster. Spin the clock forward through the next few decades and there were numerous brands that landed with a big splash, only to sink into oblivion. Those that survived were able to adapt to changing economies, overcome challenges, and reinvent themselves when needed. This year marks the 8oth anniversary of one such brand, whose offerings have circumnavigated the globe, set Guinness World Records, fought in wars, and even been credited with helping to save the planet from tyranny. As 2021 comes to a close, we are honoring Jeep, the seven-slot brand, by delving into its first eight decades and looking forward as it prepares for the hurdles of the future.

