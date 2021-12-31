ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday weather forecast

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur unprecedented string of record warmth will come to a screeching halt Saturday night, but in the...

WVNT-TV

Winter Weather Desk Activated: Heavy Snow Expected Overnight into Monday Morning

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm Monday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday. Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall...
RALEIGH, NC
#Temperature
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER SUNDAY 1-2-21

Local weather report for Sunday, January 2. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 36° to a high of 77°. Sunrise is 6:45 AM and Sunset 4:59 PM . Cloudy . There is a 30% chance of rain in the morning , 90% chance of rain in the afternoon and 20% chance of rain during the evening.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Continues Throughout The Weekend, Flood Watches In Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ok, who all felt it? Let’s talk about the “boom” briefly before the forecast. This morning, before noon, a loud boom could be heard and it even left some houses shaking across western Pennsylvania? Well, my colleague Ray Petelin had a theory that it wasn’t an earthquake, but a meteor. Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors.  There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to with the timing of this morning's "boom". This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being researched. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 1, 2022 Shortly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDAM-TV

Tomorrow will be much colder as temperatures fall all-day long

This evening will be partly cloudy and warm with a few spotty showers as temperatures fall into the low 70s this evening. T-Storms will move in overnight with lows falling into the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be MUCH COLDER. Our high of 64° will occur in the morning hours. Temperatures will...
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: One More Mild & Cloudy Day, Colder Air Moves In Tonight!

Another day, another foggy start! Across the state visibility is somewhat low although previous dense fog advisories have been cancelled. However- still take it slow on the roads as some areas still may see morning fog. Our mild stretch of temperatures continues are still very mild out there this morning- anywhere from 46- 52 degrees.
HARTFORD, CT
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Prepping for our first taste of winter as snow is expected late tonight and early Monday; much colder temperatures ahead

In less than 24 hours, we’ll go from feeling like early fall to the middle of winter. First, a Flood Warning is in effect for the Clinch River in Tazewell County where 1-3 inches of rain fell overnight. As of Sunday morning, minor flooding is occurring in Richlands. Locations downstream can also expect some minor flooding into this afternoon.
KSNT

Latest Weather Forecast

Are people shopping for the New Year or for Winter Weather?. Stay safe on the roadways, KSNT Live on Jan. 1, 2022. Washburn men's basketball gets a comeback win over Central Missouri. AAA Kansas asking drivers to be safe, expecting busy couple days for roadside assistance. Winter Wonderland closes tonight,...
EMPORIA, KS

Community Policy