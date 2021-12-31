Oregon's daily COVID case count soars near previous highs: 2,948 new cases

SUNDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 21,200 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,640 deaths and 1,741,292 positive cases. At time of reporting, 1,628 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Testing results are available for nearly 10,097,000 individuals with 16 percent of people testing positive. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 21.8%. COVID-19 Daily Update:January 2, 2022New Cases: 21,200 (1,741,292 to date)New Deaths: 2 (27,640 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 1,628 pic.twitter.com/hVcluwaK2U — LA Public...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO