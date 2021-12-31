Savannah Energy PLC (SAVES)

Distil Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in marketing and selling of Blavod Black Vodka, Blackwood's Gin and Vodka, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Diva Vodka, Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur and RedLeg Spiced Rum domestically and internationally. The Company markets and sells its brands in various international markets, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia and Russia. RedLeg is a premium Caribbean rum, infused with spices. Jagos is the vodka-based cream liqueur with a vanilla cream flavor made with whole cream. Blavod is made using grain vodka, triple distilled and double filtered. The Company's subsidiary is Distil Company Limited.
Comments / 0