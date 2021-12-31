ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Savannah Energy PLC (SAVES)

investing.com
 2 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - West Africa-focused oil and gas group Savannah Petroleum (L:SAVP) is considering selling a minority stake in its Niger assets before first oil flows there,... By Karolin Schaps LONDON (Reuters) - Diversified Gas & Oil, a conventional...

uk.investing.com

investing.com

Pan African Resources PLC (PAFR)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening 16 points lower at 6,089 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures (FFIc1) down 0.7% ahead... By Zandi Shabalala JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) wants the basic pay for entry...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Hybrid Energy Holdin (HYBE)

Hybrid Energy Holdin कंपनी प्रोफाइल. तेल, गैस और उपभोग्य ईंधन. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)

Strengthening the offerHaydale (L:HAYD) has announced a successful placing and launched an open offer to raise £5.6m net through the issue of 3.75m shares at 160p. Combined... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Haydale Graphene Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which has developed a plasma process to functionalize graphene...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Taylor Energy To Pay $475M Over Longest-Running Offshore Oil Spill

Taylor Energy agreed to turn over all remaining assets to the U.S. to resolve liability for the oil spill at its former GOM offshore facility. Oil and gas company Taylor Energy has agreed to turn over all its remaining assets to the United States upon liquidation to resolve its liability for the oil spill at its former Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Distil PLC (DISD)

Distil Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in marketing and selling of Blavod Black Vodka, Blackwood's Gin and Vodka, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Diva Vodka, Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur and RedLeg Spiced Rum domestically and internationally. The Company markets and sells its brands in various international markets, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia and Russia. RedLeg is a premium Caribbean rum, infused with spices. Jagos is the vodka-based cream liqueur with a vanilla cream flavor made with whole cream. Blavod is made using grain vodka, triple distilled and double filtered. The Company's subsidiary is Distil Company Limited.
BUSINESS
investing.com

SVentures PLC (SVEN)

S-Ventures PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company is primarily focused on identifying investment opportunities in the health and wellness, organic food and wellbeing sectors within the United Kingdom and Europe. The Company plans to add value to acquired organizations by adding capital to the business operations and strategic plans of investee companies.
BUSINESS
Orange Leader

Taylor Energy Company to Pay Over $43 Million and Transfer $432 Million Decommissioning Trust Fund to the United States for Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill

WASHINGTON — Taylor Energy Company LLC (Taylor Energy), a Louisiana oil and gas company, has agreed to turn over all its remaining assets to the United States upon liquidation to resolve its liability for the oil spill at its former Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production facility — the source of the longest-running oil spill in U.S. history, ongoing since 2004.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Xcel Energy (XEL) Strong on Capex and Clean Energy Plans

Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL).’s XEL planned investments in enhancing clean-energy generation capacity and infrastructure along with a consistent rise in its existing natural gas and electric customer base are key catalysts. In the past six months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 0.2% against...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Drilling Activity of Oil and Natural Gas in US Increases

On 23rd December, the United States oil and gas drilling activities saw an increase of seven units in its rig count finishing at 586. The week saw two rigs directed by natural gas and five directed by oil added to its domestic drilling during this week. A total of 238 units have been added this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

Kenmare Resources PLC कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company’s products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved and probable ore reserves of 1.54 billion tons. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
@JohnLocke

Time for Renewable Energy Sources to Face a Reckoning

Bob Maistros writes for Issues and Insights about a long-overdue reassessment of renewable energy sources’ pros and cons. It’s not just that renewables are so intermittent and unreliable that they must be legislated and subsidized; eat up land; will require more storage than physically possible; have nearly bankrupted and blacked out Germany with little emissions improvement; and are doing the same to California and other jurisdictions adopting mandates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again

Exxon was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves. Exxon Mobil Corp. was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves under President Joe Biden’s effort to ease pain at the gasoline pump. Exxon was awarded 2 million barrels as part of the crude-exchange program announced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eia.gov

In 2020, the United States produced the least CO2 emissions from energy in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review. Note: Click for full U.S. CO2 emissions chart. In 2020, as the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, CO2 emissions from energy consumption in the United States fell to the lowest level since 1983. The 4.6 billion metric tons (Bmt) of CO2 emitted in 2020 was an 11% decrease from 2019, the largest annual decrease on record, according to our Monthly Energy Review. Our new U.S. CO2 emissions from energy consumption by source and sector chart illustrates CO2 emissions by energy source and sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

