VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Is Cody outsmarting everyone? Why did Riddle lose his first name? How far should AEW go with Hook in 2022? Is Heyman a lifer now with WWE? Vince-Triple dynamic? More (68 min.)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of The Fix this week, “The Fix Mailbag” edition, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:. Revisiting the...

www.pwtorch.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
Holly Holm explains why debate over best boxer in MMA doesn’t make sense

Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Petr Yan have all been called the best boxer in MMA but there’s only one fighter on the UFC roster who’s about to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who will be...
Dana White issues fiery response to Jake Paul: ‘Nobody on Earth thinks that you really wrote that’

Dana White saw what Jake Paul had to say about his business — and the UFC president dropped a New Year’s Day rant of his own on the 5-0 pro boxer in response. On Saturday, Paul laid out a list of demands for White in which he promised to retire from boxing and head over to the UFC for a one-off fight against Jorge Masvidal in exchange for White increasing fighter pay and offering long-term health care. In doing so, the YouTube star responded to White’s earlier challenge in which he allowed Paul to cocaine test him for the next decade if he can test Paul for steroids over a two-year span.
WWE fans can’t believe Brock Lesnar won WWE Championship at Day 1

Wrestling fans were stunned that Brock Lesnar defeated Big E at Day 1 to win the WWE Championship on Saturday. Plans changed at the Day 1 event on Saturday after it was revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pulled from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Reigns’ scheduled opponent, Brock Lesnar, was added to the WWE Championship Fatal Four-Way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
Cody Rhodes On AEW Plus: FIGHT In Focus (Video), AEW Star At Cotton Bowl, Kyle O’Reilly

– Cody Rhodes joined Josh Shernoff on the final installment of the AEW Plus “FITE In FOCUS” for 2021 on Friday. Ahead of his TNT Championship defense against “All Ego” Ethan Page of The Men of the Year tag-team on the final AEW show of 2021 on tonight’s Rampage: New Year’s Smash special on TNT, “The American Nightmare” spoke with Shernoff about the rapid evolution of the promotion that transformed the pro wrestling business.
