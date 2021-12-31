ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan talks recent success of Hook in AEW

Pro Wrestling Torch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tony Khan believes that Hook will be a major part of AEW’s success in 2022. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan spoke on the recent...

www.pwtorch.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Calls On Tony Khan To Apologize For Big Swole Comments

AEW star Lio Rush wants his boss to apologize for comments made about former co-worker Big Swole. As noted, Swole called out AEW for a lack of diversity and revealed how this led to her departure back in November. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan responded in a tweet, pointed to how people of color have succeeded in AEW, and then said he let Swole’s contract expire because her wrestling wasn’t good enough. You can click here for our original report on Swole’s various comments, and Khan’s response.
411mania.com

Tony Khan Praises Women’s Street Fight on AEW Rampage

– AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for the Street Fight featuring Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Penelope and The Bunny on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash. You can view his comments below. Khan wrote on the matchup, “Thank you + congratulations...
Pro Wrestling Torch

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 12/31 (Spoiler-Free): Continuation of New Year’s Smash, Cody vs. Page for TNT Championship, Anna & Tay vs. Penelope & Bunny in a Street Fight, Darby vs. Bowens

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT. BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations) Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week. Jungle Boy (Jurassic Express) defeated Isaiah Kassidy...
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Says 2021 Was AEW’s Best Year Yet

Tony Khan sat down with AOL to talk about AEW’s 2021. The AEW President stated during the chat that he thinks this year with both its business and its roster grow was the best they’ve had since launching in 2019. “I think 2021 was the best year we...
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/31 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Khan talks with SI about Time Limit Draws, Britt going heel, O’Reilly, Cody; Brandi on social media, Cole at NHL game, Mailbag on Gargano, Cody, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. Tony Khan talks with Sports Illustrated about Time Limit Draws, Britt Baker going heel, Kyle O’Reilly, Cody.
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 1/1 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 & 10 Yrs Ago): Keller chats with Mark Madden about Nitro days, future of industry, then Big Vito talks ECW, WCW, WWE, stiffest opponent (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In the first of a double-header Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to Wade’s interview from Dec. 29, 2016 with former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist and WCW Nitro cohost Mark Madden who talks about WWE women’s rise, Ronda Rousey-WWE, Cruiserweights, Nitro era and the demise of WCW, today’s announcing, Roman Reigns, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com

Lio Rush Reportedly Had Conversation With Tony Khan On Ways To Improve AEW

As we reported on Friday night, former AEW star Big Swole left a very controversial message via Twitter that lit a fire under the wrestling fans and AEW President Tony Khan, when she claimed that AEW has an issue when it comes to diversity, as she claimed this was a factor in her decision to not renew her contract with AEW. However, according to Khan, he said the reason he chose not to renew Swole’s contract had nothing to do with race or diversity, but everything to do with her wrestling ability. This led to many fans and wrestlers choosing sides between Big Swole and Tony Khan, with AEW star Lio Rush posting that he was “pissed off” at the entire situation, as you can see in the tweets below.
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/29 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Shelton Benjamin vs. Veer Maahan, T-Bar vs. Sal Sergio, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Sergio was already in the ring as T-Bar made his entrance. The announcers said he was from Italy, and as if to prove it, Sergio wore long tights with the colors of the Italian flag. The wrestlers locked up and T-Bar easily pushed Sergio down to the mat. Sergio ducked a punch, then begged off as T-Bar turned toward him. T-Bar started in with the real punishment in the corner, then suplexed Sergio across the ring. T-Bar followed up with the same throw from the opposite corner. He scooped up Sergio and hit a knee strike to his ribs before spinning and tossing him over the top rope to the floor.
Pro Wrestling Torch

1/1 WWE DAY ONE KICKOFF SHOW REPORT: Final hype for WWE Day One, Sheamus & Holland vs. Ricochet & Cesaro, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kickoff Panel: Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kayla Braxton, JBL, Peter Rosenberg. The panel immediately addressed the Roman Reigns Twitter announcement that he has tested positive for Covid, and will thusly not participate in tonight’s PPV. His would-be opponent, Brock Lesnar, will be added to the Fatal Four Way match against Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.
PWMania

Tony Khan Comments On AEW Dynamite Moving To TBS

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, and talked about AEW Dynamite moving to TBS. The Dynamite TBS premiere will air this coming Wednesday from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill in the finals of the AEW TBS Title Tournament, Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr., plus Jurassic Express vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros.
Pro Wrestling Torch

MJF match announced for AEW Dynamite TBS premiere

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... MJF will wrestle on the TBS premiere of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. The company announced the news during the New Year’s Eve episode of AEW Rampage. MJF’s opponent was not named. This week on Dynamite, MJF revealed his next goal was the AEW World Championship.
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Talks Ratings For Bryan Danielson Vs. Hangman Page Match

During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about his idea around the Bryan Danielson vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page saga that is unfolding. The two had an acclaimed AEW World Title match, praised by both industry professionals and fans, that resulted in a 60-minute draw.
ComicBook

Tony Khan Addresses Big Swole's Comments About AEW Departure

On the most recent episode of Big Swole's Swole World show, Swole talked about her discussions with Tony Khan and why she ultimately decided not to re-sign with AEW. She said she left on amicable terms and talked about her big issues in the Exit Interview, but went into detail on her two main issues with AEW during her show, those being the structure internally and diversity. Khan addressed Swole's comments on Twitter, calling out what she said about diversity on TV and then adding why he let her contract expire, and you can read those below.
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE DAY 1 RESULTS: Big E vs. Lesnar vs. Lashley vs. Rollins vs. Owens, Lynch vs. Morgan, Usos vs. New Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Michael Cole introduced the show and touted the 13,000+ sellout crowd as a camera showed a view from the upper deck. It was a rare on-TV glimpse at the section of empty seats near the hard camera. He and Pat McAfee detailed Brock Lesnar being moved into the WWE Title match, making it a five-way, because Roman Reigns wouldn’t be at the show. Reigns posted on Twitter an hour before the show that he tested positive for COVID earlier in the day and can’t be at the event, even though he “yearns to compete.” WWE is referring to what were formerly PPVs now officially as “premium live events.”
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Injury At Tonight’s WWE Live Event In North Carolina

WWE SmackDown star Sasha Banks may have suffered an injury during her match against Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to PWInsider. According to the report, Banks’ leg planted wrong when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker. She kicked out of a pinfall but...
FanSided

WWE fans can’t believe Brock Lesnar won WWE Championship at Day 1

Wrestling fans were stunned that Brock Lesnar defeated Big E at Day 1 to win the WWE Championship on Saturday. Plans changed at the Day 1 event on Saturday after it was revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pulled from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Reigns’ scheduled opponent, Brock Lesnar, was added to the WWE Championship Fatal Four-Way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
Pro Wrestling Torch

PPV PRIMER – WWE DAY 1: Preview and Predictions for Reigns vs. Lesnar, Big E vs. Lashley vs. Seth vs. KO, Becky vs. Morgan, Edge vs. Miz, Usos vs. New Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Atlanta, Georgia will see the first WWE Day 1 PPV on January 1, 2022, in what I hope ends up being a New Year’s Day tradition. Big things are expected of this this PPV considering that Brock Lesnar and been brought in for the main event so continue his feud with Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The WWE Championship, Raw Women’s Championship, and both Tag Team Championships will also be up for grabs as Big E defends against three challengers in a fatal four-way, Becky Lynch takes on an upstart, RK-Bros take on the “Bronament” winners, and the Usos meet their nemeses one again. Two personal feuds round out the card as Miz and Edge fight over respect and Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss fight over a sword.
