ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bruce Prichard dealing with non-COVID related health issue

Pro Wrestling Torch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Bruce Prichard is dealing with a non-COVID related health issue that has kept him...

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Bruce Prichard
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Brock Lesnar wins the WWE Championship at WWE Day One

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion. After being inserted into the WWE Championship match late due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, Lesnar hit Big E with an F5 before making a pin for the victory. Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley all got offense in on Lesnar, but Lesnar evened the odds with each of them by the end of the match.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 1/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Heydorn & Sage talk WWE Day 1 including Lesnar wins WWE Championship, Lynch vs. Morgan, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Zack Heydorn and Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com fill in for Greg Parks to take calls and discuss WWE Day 1. Specific discussion points include the impact losing Roman Reigns had on the show, pros and cons of Brock Lesnar beating Big E for the WWE Championship, successful booking of Morgan vs. Lynch, a quiet crowd, Peacock commercial issues, quick thoughts on Tony Khan, and more. Enjoy!
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Combat#Wrestling Inc#Raw Lead Writer#The Wrestling Observer
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/29 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Shelton Benjamin vs. Veer Maahan, T-Bar vs. Sal Sergio, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Sergio was already in the ring as T-Bar made his entrance. The announcers said he was from Italy, and as if to prove it, Sergio wore long tights with the colors of the Italian flag. The wrestlers locked up and T-Bar easily pushed Sergio down to the mat. Sergio ducked a punch, then begged off as T-Bar turned toward him. T-Bar started in with the real punishment in the corner, then suplexed Sergio across the ring. T-Bar followed up with the same throw from the opposite corner. He scooped up Sergio and hit a knee strike to his ribs before spinning and tossing him over the top rope to the floor.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

1/1 WWE DAY ONE KICKOFF SHOW REPORT: Final hype for WWE Day One, Sheamus & Holland vs. Ricochet & Cesaro, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kickoff Panel: Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kayla Braxton, JBL, Peter Rosenberg. The panel immediately addressed the Roman Reigns Twitter announcement that he has tested positive for Covid, and will thusly not participate in tonight’s PPV. His would-be opponent, Brock Lesnar, will be added to the Fatal Four Way match against Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Tony Khan responds to diversity criticism in AEW, stars respond

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tony Khan took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve to publicly combat criticism from Big Swole on the diversity of AEW. Swole left the company earlier this year. On her Swole World show, Swole talked about her issues with...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

MJF match announced for AEW Dynamite TBS premiere

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... MJF will wrestle on the TBS premiere of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. The company announced the news during the New Year’s Eve episode of AEW Rampage. MJF’s opponent was not named. This week on Dynamite, MJF revealed his next goal was the AEW World Championship.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Wrestling Torch

PPV PRIMER – WWE DAY 1: Preview and Predictions for Reigns vs. Lesnar, Big E vs. Lashley vs. Seth vs. KO, Becky vs. Morgan, Edge vs. Miz, Usos vs. New Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Atlanta, Georgia will see the first WWE Day 1 PPV on January 1, 2022, in what I hope ends up being a New Year’s Day tradition. Big things are expected of this this PPV considering that Brock Lesnar and been brought in for the main event so continue his feud with Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The WWE Championship, Raw Women’s Championship, and both Tag Team Championships will also be up for grabs as Big E defends against three challengers in a fatal four-way, Becky Lynch takes on an upstart, RK-Bros take on the “Bronament” winners, and the Usos meet their nemeses one again. Two personal feuds round out the card as Miz and Edge fight over respect and Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss fight over a sword.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping reveals entire family caught COVID-19: 'It’s been pretty bloody miserable'

Suffice to say, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping’s Christmas could’ve been better. Bisping revealed Thursday on his YouTube channel that everyone in his family spent the holiday dealing with COVID-19 after he, his wife and three kids tested positive for the virus. According to Bisping, his oldest son, Callum, “went to a wrestling tournament, got COVID and gave it back to the entire house.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

HEYDORN’S TAKE: Don’t hold me to this – WWE Day One 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Happy New Year! Hangover gone yet? Don’t fret! WWE Day One is here to help guide you through or start drinking again. Either way, it’ll be over soon. Day One is a brand spanking new PPV event for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Injury At Tonight’s WWE Live Event In North Carolina

WWE SmackDown star Sasha Banks may have suffered an injury during her match against Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to PWInsider. According to the report, Banks’ leg planted wrong when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker. She kicked out of a pinfall but...
WWE
The Independent

Tyson Fury set to reveal ‘big news’ about his future

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has hinted at his future in the ring by teasing fans about a possible return to the WWE.The 33-year-old is continuing to tick over following his 11th round knockout victory over Deontay Wilder back in October.But while rumours circulate over a potential all-British clash with WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, Fury has now thrown a spanner in the works by suggesting he could be ready for a WWE comeback.The Morecambe-based fighter won his first WWE match-up in October 2019 when he defeated Braun Strowman at pay-per-view event Crown Jewel.Now, speaking on social media on Saturday,...
WWE
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy