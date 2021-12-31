ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Predicting the WWE Day 1 Match Results That Will Anger Fans

By Kevin Berge
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

WWE Day 1 is a special night for the company. After a month without any pay-per-view, WWE will open the new year in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This is a chance to start fresh. It is an opportunity to make a statement that can resonate through months to...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Pulled From WWE Day 1 PPV, Huge Change To WWE Title Match

Tonight the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view is set to air live on pay-per-view, and ahead of the show Roman Reigns revealed on Twitter that he will not be competing tonight because he has tested positive for COVID-19. Originally Roman Reigns was set to defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar,...
WWE
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results 2022 Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for 2022 WWE DAY 1 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE DAY 1 RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
FanSided

WWE Day 1 2022 Results, Highlights, and Grades: Lesnar wins WWE Title

WWE Day 1 2022! This Vince McMahon production kicked off the new year on the wrong foot. There are plenty of contrived storylines being built, but there are some potential show-stealing matches on this card that will be thrilling to watch. The following will provide full results, highlights, and grades...
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Day 1’: Whose Side Is Paul Heyman On?

WWE is kicking off 2022 with the first New Year’s Day pay-per-view event in company history. Day 1 will take place in Atlanta on Saturday night and could mark the beginning of a new tradition for WWE. A tie-in with the New Year’s Day holiday creates another marquee event on the WWE calendar, helping to bridge the gap between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble. It’s a celebratory way to ring in the new year while also setting the stage for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Gable Steveson Teases Brock Lesnar Match After WWE Day 1

Gable Steveson’s terrific performance at the Tokyo Olympics helped make him a well-known name in the world of sports. WWE went the extra mile in getting Steveson to sign a contract as even Vince McMahon personally met up with Steveson to sign him. It seems Steveson hinted at a feud with Brock Lesnar recently as well.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Updated 2022 WWE Day 1 Match Card Ahead of PPV

The inaugural edition of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view is set for New Year's Day, and it will feature several high-stakes matches, including many with titles on the line. While January is usually reserved only for the Royal Rumble, WWE made the decision to delay the annual December pay-per-view event until January, meaning there could be some seismic shifts in the WWE landscape just a few weeks before one of the biggest shows of the year.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Day One Preview, Predictions And Thoughts

We’ve got a new show this week and this time it is based around a new year. I’m not sure how interesting that is for a full pay per view, but WWE has set things up around flimsier premises before. The good thing is the card looks pretty solid and we could be in for a nice event. That is assuming the Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t wreck anything at the last minute. Let’s get to it.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Biggest Takeaways from WWE Day 1 2022 Results

Was WWE Day 1 a great start to 2022 or another sign that this year will be nothing but the same?. Saturday's event had the potential to be a game-changer even before the lineup was altered at the last minute. With Brock Lesnar moving into the WWE Championship picture instead of facing Roman Reigns, the possibilities were there for some major talking points and a lot of buzz coming out of this pay-per-view.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 2022 Review and Match Ratings

The Usos (C) def. New Day – SmackDown Tag Team Championships. These two teams know each other like the back of each other’s hands, which means they are practically incapable of having a bad match. Thing is, as with most WWE tropes, they practically spoiled the finish of...
WWE
