BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An explosion Thursday morning at a Baltimore coal plant shook homes across the city and sent smoke billowing into the air. The loud blast occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. at a CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal on Benhill Avenue, officials and company representatives said. It was the result of what authorities called a coal dust explosion, which happened as coal was being moved on a conveyor belt at the plant. No one was hurt in the explosion, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department, and nothing caught fire. A search found no sign of gas leaks on site. The Maryland Department of...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO