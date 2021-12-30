ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Data Summarizes Caregiver Burnout During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Lindsay Fischer
oncnursingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study conducted by Embracing Carers found that unpaid caregivers experienced negative key changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. New data confirm that the majority of unpaid caregivers caring for people living with cancer and other long-term conditions have experienced worsened emotional and mental health since the beginning of the pandemic, according...

www.oncnursingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

NJ pandemic toll not just in COVID-19 data

As the pandemic enters its third year, the costs beyond COVID-19 illnesses and deaths are beginning to become apparent. In New Jersey, significantly more people are dying at home from the familiar threats to human health and life of heart disease, cancer and diabetes-related conditions. A study by the New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

COVID-19 Hurt Emotional Well-being of Caregivers, Survey Shows

According to an online survey, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the caregivers of patients with Parkinson’s disease, with a large proportion of caregivers reporting feeling sadness and anxiety. The findings of the study, “COVID-19’s Impact on Burden and Nutrition for Family Caregivers of People With Parkinson’s Disease,” were presented...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionnews5.com

TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The omicron variant has thrown more hurdles at the pandemic than originally expected. While being the most contagious variant of COVID-19 to date, monoclonal antibodies, the popular treatment against the virus, are proving to be less effective against omicron. With the rise in popularity of home...
MEMPHIS, TN
St. Louis American

Blood pressure care down during COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart disease, and nearly 75% of all cases remain above the recommended blood pressure levels, according to the American Heart Association. More than 40% of non-Hispanic African American men and women have high blood pressure. High blood...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Caregiving#Mental Health#Burnout#Embracing Carers
Ohio Capital Journal

During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices

By Matthew Wynia, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus As the omicron variant brings a new wave of uncertainty and fear, I can’t help reflecting back to March 2020, when people in health care across the U.S. watched in horror as COVID-19 swamped New York City. Hospitals were overflowing with sick and dying patients, while […] The post During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cancer Health

Cancer Testing and Diagnosis Dropped During COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic-related disruptions have resulted in decreases in both diagnostic testing for cancer and new diagnoses based on data from the national veterans healthcare system, according to a study results published in the journal Cancer. While it is known that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to delays in cancer treatment, its...
CANCER
fox4news.com

1 in 4 Texans testing positive for COVID-19, according to new data

HOUSTON - New data released on Wednesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services has revealed that one in four Texans have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the latest data, the state has broken a pandemic record for the past several days and cases are climbing close to the peak of the surge in September.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc11.com

COVID-19: After nearly two years of caregiving alone, caregivers need help

It is safe to say that COVID-19 has impacted every person in our viewing area. Some may have had a personal experience with the virus but all of us have had our ways of personal engagement altered in some way. The constant boomerang of COVID starting to wane only to be met with yet another variant has grown very tiresome. Caregivers are very weary. Many have been trying to juggle at-home work, at-home kids, and a loved one at the same time. Some made decisions to move loved ones home from long-term care settings and did what they could to cobble together care that was often challenging due to staffing shortages. Now that things are beginning to feel more normal, caregivers are emerging with a renewed need for help. If you feel you are nearing the point where you are getting burned out, look at some tips below about how you can continue to help an aging loved one live at home with assistance.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Army Times

COVID-19 cases within VA hit new pandemic highs

Active coronavirus cases within the Department of Veterans Affairs hit new pandemic highs this week, with no indication that the problem will abate heading into 2022. As of Thursday morning, VA officials recorded more than 27,000 active cases among patients, employees and veterans in department care spread out across 140 department medical centers.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox26houston.com

How to help caregivers facing more stress during holidays amid pandemic

HOUSTON - Recent studies found many caregivers, who care for aging or sick family members, had less support and more stress during the pandemic. That's compounded at the holidays, as COVID-19 cases are rising. A study by NORC at the University of Chicago found nearly one-fifth of U.S. adults were...
HOUSTON, TX
Poets and Quants

New Data: Was Covid-19’s Impact On MBA Job Prospects Overstated?

In the all-important question of the MBA’s ROI, perhaps, in retrospect, 2020 wasn’t as bad as conventional wisdom has portrayed it. Newly released survey data from the MBA Career Services & Employer Alliance shows that while salaries and job offers and acceptances did decline amid the global health crisis that began in March 2020, the pandemic’s “most significant impact” was not in recruitment for full-time employment at all. Instead, internship conversion to employment took a major hit.
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic projected to cause more liver disease and deaths

Alcohol sales and consumption increased during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the effect of the increase in consumption on population health is not fully understood. In new research published in Hepatology, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) projected rates of liver disease and associated deaths due to increased alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DRINKS
MedicalXpress

First peer-reviewed study on excess mortality in India during the COVID-19 pandemic published

Researchers at the Government of Tamil Nadu, CDDEP, University of California Berkeley, and Johns Hopkins recently published 'All-cause mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic in Chennai, India: an observational study' in Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study aimed to assess changes in mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, using data on all-cause mortality within the district. This is the first study examining excess all-cause mortality in India. The authors had previously published the largest COVID-19 contact tracing study in Science in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Exploring problematic smartphone use during COVID-19 pandemic

A new survey study has identified links between problematic smartphone use and low sense of control, repetitive thinking, and fear of missing out (FOMO) during the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2021, suggesting possible avenues for reducing the severity of such use. Julia Brailovskaia of Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on December 22, 2021.
CELL PHONES
NEWS10 ABC

New legislation to improve state response to COVID-19 pandemic

New legislation will improve New York's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor has signed a package that will take major steps forward in the State's efforts to increase vaccination rates, crackdown on fraudulent use of vaccination records while studying the effects of the pandemic on our economy and health care system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy