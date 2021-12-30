New Data Summarizes Caregiver Burnout During COVID-19 Pandemic

It is safe to say that COVID-19 has impacted every person in our viewing area. Some may have had a personal experience with the virus but all of us have had our ways of personal engagement altered in some way. The constant boomerang of COVID starting to wane only to be met with yet another variant has grown very tiresome. Caregivers are very weary. Many have been trying to juggle at-home work, at-home kids, and a loved one at the same time. Some made decisions to move loved ones home from long-term care settings and did what they could to cobble together care that was often challenging due to staffing shortages. Now that things are beginning to feel more normal, caregivers are emerging with a renewed need for help. If you feel you are nearing the point where you are getting burned out, look at some tips below about how you can continue to help an aging loved one live at home with assistance.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO