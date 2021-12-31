Hooked rugs developed into an art form — and a collectible

STRIDE PDM mat products are developed and designed to be suitable for use in tropical countries like Thailand. It’s has been developed in all aspects such as quality, features and design to be modern in every ages and areas. Mats have been a traditional wisdom and have been with Thai people since in the past, which is a way of life that Thais are accustomed to using mats in any occasions and the features are not complicated to use, moreover it’s easy to take care of. This is a strong cultural that can become a strong point for PDM to develop mats that can be used instead of carpets used in the house decoration. In addition to strengthening the development of features, PDM has developed a pattern of modern mat designs, tearing down the rules from the original mat style, becoming a timeless home decoration. PDM Brand’s first mat collection is developed from the superimposition of simple geometric forms. Like its name ‘Stride’, the mat’s graphic element stands out with rhythmic flow of simplistic motif made up of elemental shapes such as triangle and rectangle, rendering idiosyncratic decorative quality that brings unique characteristic and mood to different types of space. The brand’s debut collection is chosen as the winner of Thailand’s DEmark Design Excellence Award as well as Japan’s Good Design Award. PDM Mat has so many good features such as the design that have been developed to create double-sided mats that offer a change of mood for a space with only one flip, Suitable for most indoor and outdoor areas, also flame retardant is added to the manufactured material of the mat to prevent further development of ignition, guaranteeing greater safety for every user. The redesign of the entire production process allows the weaving patterns to be 30% more compacted, enhancing the strength of weaving structure and lessening the possibility for damages while offering extended longevity. The fabric edges of the mat are the same material used for yacht furnishings, ensuring greater durability for outdoor usage. PDM mats are made of PP Recycle plastic with a distinctive feature of durability, heat resistance and impact, and are a chemical-resistant material, uncontaminated. Can be used at ease of use in all areas. It does not cause harm to people. ​​DESIGNER SINI HENTTONEN Contact: www.pdmbrand.com Email : [email protected] Instagram : @pdmbrand Facebook : PDMBRAND.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO