Garth Brooks went from small-town Oklahoma boy to Nashville country superstar in the drop of a single -- okay, maybe not the first single, but definitely the second. Brooks released his self-titled debut album in 1989. It caught the attention of country music fans across the country and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The first single released from the album, "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)," found its way into country radio's Top 10, but couldn't quite make it all the way to the top.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO