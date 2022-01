Researchers have found that study participants with healthy eyes and no history of AMD had thinner retinas if they carried the genes that put them at risk. According to a team of researchers, the signs of age related macular degeneration can set in earlier than previously thought – even before patients begin to lose their sight. The findings open the door for research into earlier treatment that could help slow down the onset of the condition the most common cause of sight loss in the western world.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO