Arts Commission brings One Page Wednesdays to Estacada

Interested participants can sign up to read a page of writing during a new monthly literary gathering.

The Estacada Area Arts Commission is bringing a new literary tradition to town.

The first One Page Wednesday gathering is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Harmony, 221 S.W. Wade St. During the event, there will be 10 open spots for interested participants to read one page of writing. They will be joined by featured writers Leni Zumas and Nastashia Minto, who will read three pages.

Chelsea Biondolillo, chair of the Estacada Arts Commission, said the event is modeled after a similar one hosted by Literary Arts in Portland.

"I've been to a lot of open mics, but the one-page constriction helps keep things moving and engaging," she said.

Those who wish to read during the free event should plan on bringing a paper with their story, rather than reading from an electronic device. Writing can be emailed toÂ This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. the day before the event, but participants should still plan on arriving in time to claim one of the reader spots.

Biondolillo is excited about Minto and Zumas sharing their work. Minto is the author of "Naked: The Rhythm and Groove of It. The Depth and Length to It." Zumas' novel "Red Clocks" won the 2019 Oregon Book Award for fiction.Â

"Both of these writers write about important things, and I'm looking forward to having them featured at Harmony," Biondolillo said.

The Estacada Area Arts Commission plans to host One Page Wednesday on the second Wednesday of each month, with a quarterly family-friendly reading at the Estacada library.

