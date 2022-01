France bans the disposable plastic for fruit and vegetables. For now the measure will cover about 30 products and companies will have time until 2026 to adapt. The measure was announced last October but now it is fully operational. Larger packages as well as chopped or processed fruit will be exempt. The French president Emmanuel Macron speaks of “a real revolution” and, according to experts, thanks to the ban, production will be avoided about one billion packages disposable per year. By 2021 France had already abolished straws, glasses and plastic cutlery, as well as polystyrene takeaway boxes. Paris means completely eliminate plastic by 2040. The French Ministry of the Environment recently remarked that one is used in the country “Disproportionate amount” of disposable plastic and that the new ban “aims to reduce the use of disposable plastic and to increase its replacement with other materials or reusable and recyclable”.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO