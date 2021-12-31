ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert Calls For Love & Acceptance On New Song, “Y’all Means All”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYjYZ_0dZsvKDi00

Miranda Lambert and the Fab 5 of Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye is one helluva collab.

Season 6 of the self-improvement series premieres today, and in the previous trailer, it looks like it’s going to be a fun season down in Texas.

This season was filmed entirely in the Lone Star state, mainly in Austin, and they have the perfect honky tonk tune as the the theme song for their show in Miranda’s new song “Y’all Means All”, which she wrote just for the show with Luke Dick and Shane McAnally.

Miranda’s younger brother, Luke Lambert, is openly gay, and was recently featured in her “Tequila Does” EDM remix. She has been a long-time supporter of LGBTQ rights, and as a native of Lindale, Texas herself, was a perfect fit to bring a little Texas country to the popular show.

In an Instagram post, Miranda said her brother actually helped her come up with titles for the song:

“‘Y’all Means All’ is out now! I was asked to write a song for Queer Eye and thought it was such a cool idea because I love the show.

My little brother Luke Lambert sent me a few titles and ‘Y’all Means All’ was one of them. I wrote the song with my friends Luke Dick and Shane McAnally.

I’m proud to be part of this amazing show that does so much good. Y’all watch the new season on Netflix!”

Featuring some really fun lyrics and even a reference to Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee” in the chorus, it’s a lighthearted anthem about being exactly who you are and embracing what makes you different and unique:

“Yes queen, go queen

Dip it like a Dairy Queen

Put your inhibitions in a big U-haul

Goodwill Gucci, where my Chattahoochees?

Out in the country honey, y’all means all”

I know what I’ll be binging on New Year’s Day… check out the new song here:

And here’s the trailer for season six if you missed it before:

