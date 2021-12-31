ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Dupree Young: 5 Things To Know About The 15-Year-Old Breakout Of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
Netflix

Dallas Dupree Young is a newcomer to season 4 of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai,’ and he makes quite the impact. Here’s what to know about the talented teenage actor.

Cobra Kai is back! Season 4 of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated comedy series started streaming on Friday, December 31. The series is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films and stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, and more. The new season introduces several new cast members, including 15-year-old breakout star Dallas Dupree Young. Dallas plays Kenny, who is bullied by kids at school, including Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro), and ends up as a new member of Cobra Kai.

So who is Dallas Dupree Young? Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key facts about the teenage actor, who’s already made a splash in Hollywood.

Dallas Dupree Young in ‘Cobra Kai’ (Photo: Netflix)

1. Dallas is the youngest cast member on ‘Cobra Kai.’

At 15 years old, Dallas is the youngest cast member on Cobra Kai. He talked about that distinction in a written piece with Backstage.com, which was published days before the new season began streaming. “I knew being the youngest cast member on set would encourage me to hone my craft, but I didn’t anticipate how much I would also learn about professionalism,” Dallas said. “Watching my talented, more experienced (and intuitive) co-stars made me strive to be more focused. But watching them, I also saw how much value there is in being kind, and in always taking care of your peers—especially newcomers, like I was.”

2. He’s been on numerous TV shows already.

Dallas started acting at 9 years old, and he’s already had a pretty impressive career. He’s been in shows like The Good Place, The Fosters, Good Trouble, Cousins for Life, Mixed-ish, and 9-1-1, according to his IMDb page. Now that he’s on a show as popular as Cobra Kai, there’s no doubt that his career is going to continue to flourish over time.

3. His father is famous.

Dallas’ father is Eric Young, 54, a former MLB star. Eric played second base and left field during his MLB career from 1992 to 2006. He was on the Dodgers, Rockies, Cubs, Brewers, Giants, Rangers, and Padres. In 2010, he started as a coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He then switched to the Colorado Rockies, before getting a job as first base coach for the Atlanta Braves in 2018.

In a Feb. 2021 interview with MLB, Eric talked about Dallas’ budding career as an actor. “It’s unbelievable. He’s so mature and humble and he understands what hard work can do for you. You can tell that he loves it. That’s what I told both of my boys, ‘Whatever you do, make sure you love it.’ Dallas loves acting.”

4. He is on Instagram.

Dallas’ fans can catch him on Instagram, where he has over 47,000 followers (and counting!) He typically posts footage from his acting projects, including some behind-the-scenes stuff from Cobra Kai. He also documents some of the fun things he does like vacations with his family and friends.

5. Dallas has more projects in the works.

Dallas’ future is looking bright. Following Cobra Kai, Dallas’ next project coming out is The Royal. It is a biography movie starring Nic Bishop and LisaRaye McCoy. He plays a young Willie Mays Aiken. The adult version of Willie is played by Amin Joseph. Dallas will also star as Tommy in the upcoming drama film 1-800-Hot-Nite. He will also appear in the Goonies re-enactment TV movie, as Logan. All of these projects are expected to be out in 2022.

