Review: Brother’s Bond Bourbon

Ah, Hancock’s President’s Reserve, the redheaded stepchild of the Buffalo Trace single barrel bourbon lineup. It’s a bit of an off duck, not just because of the peculiar number of possessives in the name. Firstly, the proof is unusual and not quite the Buffalo Trace standard. The distribution is limited, even for a Buffalo Trace product. Hell, it doesn’t even show up on the distillery’s website (you need to go directly to Sazerac’s webpage). And the name? It’s a tribute to Hancock Lee, a founder of the Leestown settlement along the Kentucky River, atop the ruins of which Buffalo Trace Distillery now sits. No clue how the presidential element fits into things. The bourbon in the bottle? Some interweb sleuthing suggests that it’s made from Buffalo Trace’s high rye mashbill, which would put it in the rarified company of Elmer T. Lee and Blanton’s, but outside of that, there’s little more I can tell you. How does it taste? Let’s find out.

