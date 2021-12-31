ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

NY jury finds Teva Pharmaceuticals liable for state's opioid epidemic

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a unique and landmark case, a New York jury...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 9

Chuck Morgan
2d ago

How’s about blame it on the folks that ABUSE drugs. No one’s holding a gun to their heads and MAKING them take the pills.

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS New York

Attorney General James: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. And Affiliates Found Liable In Landmark Opioids Trial

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A verdict was reached Thursday in a precedent-setting opioid trial in New York state, pitting victims, their families, towns and communities in a class action lawsuit against a dozen pharmaceutical companies. State Attorney General Letitia James said a jury found Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates liable “for the death and destruction they inflicted on the American people.” The six-month landmark opioid trial targeted companies involved in the opioid supply chain from manufacturers to distributors. The proceedings were held at Touro College of Law in Central Islip. It started with over a dozen defendants. Many settled, leaving...
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Reuters

Drugmaker Teva fueled opioid addiction in New York, jury finds

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) fueled opioid addiction in New York state, a jury found on Thursday, a setback for a company still facing thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits around the United States. The verdict, which followed a nearly six-month New York state court...
INDUSTRY
Financial World

Jerusalem’s Teva Pharmaceutical found guilty of fuelling opioid addiction in New York

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a Jerusalem-based Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company, had been found guilty of flaring up an opioid epidemic in the US state of New York, a Jury board had ruled on Thursday and dealt a fatal blow to Teva which had already been languishing amid hundreds of opioid-associated lawsuits across the United States.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Teva, Some Units Fueled Opioid Crisis, N.Y. Jury Concludes (2)

New York jurors concluded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and some of its units helped create a public-health crisis through their marketing and distribution of opioid painkillers across the state, in the pharma industry’s latest loss in the sprawling litigation over the highly addictive drugs. The Israel-based firm now faces potentially...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

Teva's stock swings to a sharp loss after jury finds its U.S. subsidiary violated rights of New Yorkers

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TEVA, +1.39% sank 4.6% in afternoon trading Thursday, reversing an earlier gain of as much as 3.1%, after New York Attorney General Letitia James said a jury found that the drug maker's subsidiary Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and violated rights of New Yorkers, as a contributor to the opioid crisis. James said a subsequent trial will be held to determine how much Teva will be required to pay, which will be added to the up to $1.5 billion that has already been negotiated from different opioid manufacturers and distributors from a lawsuit she filed in March 2019. Teva responded to the ruling by saying it will "prepare for a swift appeal," and continue to pursue a mistrial. "In NY, the plaintiffs presented no evidence of medically unnecessary prescriptions, suspicious or diverted orders, no evidence of oversupply by the defendants -- or any indication of what volumes were appropriate -- and no causal relationship between Teva's conduct including its marketing and any harm to the public in the state," Teva said in a statement. The stock, which was trading just above the Dec. 20 21-month low of $8.03, has dropped 16.6% this year, while the S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teva Pharmaceuticals#Opioid Epidemic
UPI News

Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The volume of prescription opioid pain medications dispensed by retail pharmacies in the United States has declined over the past decade, with larger drops seen in urban areas, a study published Monday by Annals of Internal Medicine found. Prescription opioid painkillers distributed to consumers by retail...
RETAIL
Phramalive.com

Collegium Pharma Reaches Opioid Settlement with U.S. Government

Specialty pharmaceutical company Collegium Pharmaceutical reached a $2.75 million agreement with the U.S. government to settle 27 pending lawsuits related to the opioid crisis and the company’s sale of Xtampza. The Massachusetts-based company said the agreement would result in a “dismissal with prejudice” of all pending cases against them....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
investing.com

Drugmaker Endo strikes $63 million opioid settlement with Texas

(Reuters) - Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Plc has agreed to pay $63 million to resolve claims by the state of Texas and local governments that the drugmaker helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, the state's attorney general said on Thursday. The deal announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton marked the...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent drug approvals

Here are four FDA drug or treatment approvals Becker's has covered since Nov. 15, starting with the most recent:. 1. Apretude — Apretude was approved as the first injectable treatment for HIV preexposure prevention, or PrEP. 2. Pafolacianine — Pafolacianine, which goes by the brand name Cytalux, is an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Salon

As omicron explodes in New York, hospitals aren’t seeing a corresponding rise in patients

Once again, New York City is the center of a COVID-19 outbreak. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across New York City, it has been estimated that one in 50 Manhattan residents have been infected with COVID-19 over the past week. Last week, the state of New York as a whole broke a single-day record, topping 49,708 positive cases on Tuesday. Previously, the record was set on January 11, 2021, when the seven-day average was 251,232.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

CBS News

340K+
Followers
43K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy