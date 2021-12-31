ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court activity on Dec. 30: TD Bank USA N.A. vs Pedro Estrada

By Florida Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity...

Case activity for LVNV Funding LLC vs Ondrea Valdez on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Ondrea Valdez on Dec. 29. 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-067552-O was filed in the 9th...
Court activity on Dec. 30: Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs Zunilda Sanabia

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cavalry SPV I, LLC against Zunilda Sanabia on Dec. 30: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-067572-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 29.
Case activity for Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs Kenneth Grogan on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. against Kenneth Grogan on Dec. 29. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-017256-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court...
Case activity for BR Hunters Creek LLC vs Farid Castro on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by BR Hunters Creek LLC against Doliana Clavijo, Farid Castro and Leonardo Castro on Dec. 29. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-017243-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida...
Case activity for LVNV Funding LLC vs Virgilia Batista on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Virgilia Batista on Dec. 29. 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Attorney'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'
Case activity for Deere Company vs Wilfredo Muniz Jr on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Deere Company against Wilfredo Muniz Jr on Dec. 29. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'
Case activity for Millenia Capital Company LLC vs Jasmine Giles on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Millenia Capital Company LLC against Jasmine Giles on Dec. 29. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Attorney'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-017236-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of...
Case activity for David Biggers vs Cody Biggers on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by David Biggers against Cody Biggers on Dec. 29. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'
Court activity on Dec. 30: Frederick Wilson Jr vs CFCW Acquisition LLC

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Frederick Wilson Jr against Blue Water Car Wash LLC and CFCW Acquisition LLC on Dec. 30: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Attorney'. Case number 2021-CA-012156-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court...
Case activity for Michael Luther vs Jodi Kelzer on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by American Eagle Concrete Services LLC and Michael Luther against American Eagle Concrete Sawing and Drilling Inc. and Jodi Kelzer on Dec. 29. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CA-012172-O was filed in...
Case activity for Saul Esparza vs Capitol Preferred Insurance Company on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Claudia Esparza and Saul Esparza against Capitol Preferred Insurance Company on Dec. 29. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case...
Case activity for Loss Restorations LLC vs St Johns Insurance Company Inc. on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Loss Restorations LLC against St Johns Insurance Company Inc. on Dec. 29. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For...
Case activity for South Ridge Apartments LLC vs Jerald Ingram on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by South Ridge Apartments LLC against Jerald Ingram on Dec. 29. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Attorney'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-017222-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of...
Court activity on Dec. 28: American Express National Bank American Express Bank FSB SBM vs Mitropoulos Marcus Mitropoulos Aka

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by American Express National Bank American Express Bank FSB SBM against Mitropoulos Marcus Mitropoulos Aka on Dec. 28: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-067141-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit...
